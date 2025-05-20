Forget Pickle Juice And Use This Other Jarred Staple For A Tangy Addition To Almost Anything

Pickle juice has its place in the kitchen, whether as a salty marinade for fried chicken sandwiches or taking a pickleback shot (which helps you quickly discover why pickle juice and whiskey pair so well together). While it's known for its zesty appeal, another refrigerator staple deserves just as much hype: jarred banana pepper brine.

Banana peppers are most known for their mild heat, subtle sweetness, and tangy flavor. While available fresh, they are commonly seen pickled and jarred, typically sold in mild or hot varieties. Regardless of your selection, the brine always delivers a sweet, salty, pungent, yet vinegary flavor, perfect for a versatile kick in various dishes.

Better yet, you can use the juice straight from the jar with no added prep work. It's excellent for marinating meat because as the meat sits in the pepper juice, the residual salt helps to draw out moisture, and then the acid relaxes the protein fibers, allowing them to reabsorb the excess liquid for a succulent final product. Another jar-to-recipe option: use it in a simple salad dressing, replacing the acid with the brine mixture for a bright and punchy condiment perfect for topping a traditional antipasto recipe. It cuts through the fatty meats and cheeses and complements the sweet tomatoes.