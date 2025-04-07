Why Pickle Juice And Whiskey Pair So Well Together

There's no shortage of ways to use leftover pickle juice — you can saute veggies in it, use it to upgrade salad dressing, or even brine your turkey with it. But potentially one of the most fun ways to put it to good use is to make a pickleback. The simple drink, in its original form, consists of two shots — the initial one is whiskey, followed by a chaser shot of pickle juice. The first documented sale of the duo of shots in the United States was in 2006, and it has gained a foothold in bars across the country since. So what makes the two an ideal pairing? Food Republic talked with Caitlin Bartlemay, master distiller of Hood River Distillers, to get her expert opinion.

"The reason the cocktail works so well is because it is a gorgeous balance[,] and for those that prefer savory, it leans away from ... sugared [cocktails] that are more prevalent on a menu," she said. "Pickle brine will have spices, herbs, salt, and vinegar [—] very simple ingredients[,] but also ready made building blocks for [drinks]. With ethanol leaning a bit sweet on the palate[,] and grain and barrel notes splitting the spectrum between sweet and savory, pickle brine is the perfect accompaniment to enhance and not overwhelm the whiskey."

You don't need to reserve the combination just for shots, either. You can turn it into a cocktail with additions like lime juice and simple syrup, or make a whiskey sour, substituting the pickle juice for lemon juice.