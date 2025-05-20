The American Fast Food Chicken Chain That Looks A Bit Different In Iceland

Iceland, known as the "Land of Fire and Ice" for its geothermal activity and volcanoes, has another unique feature: the menu at KFC. The chain reportedly has eight locations in Iceland, and its menu offers a distinct twist on the American fast food classic. Iconic side dishes like mashed potatoes, biscuits, and mac and cheese bowls — popular in the U.S. — are noticeably absent. In their place is a selection of plant-based options that aren't available stateside.

Here at Food Republic, we ranked KFC is as one of the worst fried chicken chains in the United States. In 2022, the fast food fried chicken chain launched a Beyond Meat fried chicken option (though it clarified it was fried in the same fryers as its chicken, and therefore was not certified vegetarian or vegan). While it was only available for a limited time in the United States, several plant-based options are part of the permanent menu in Iceland.

These include the Original EKKI Borgari, which features plant-based chicken, cabbage, and light sauce on a toasted hamburger bun; the Original EKKI BBQ Borgari, which includes all of the above with the addition of barbecue sauce; and the Original EKKI Tower Borgari — a stacked burger featuring plant-based chicken, a potato wedge, cheese, lettuce, tomato sauce, light sauce, and a toasted hamburger bun.