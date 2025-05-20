The American Fast Food Chicken Chain That Looks A Bit Different In Iceland
Iceland, known as the "Land of Fire and Ice" for its geothermal activity and volcanoes, has another unique feature: the menu at KFC. The chain reportedly has eight locations in Iceland, and its menu offers a distinct twist on the American fast food classic. Iconic side dishes like mashed potatoes, biscuits, and mac and cheese bowls — popular in the U.S. — are noticeably absent. In their place is a selection of plant-based options that aren't available stateside.
Here at Food Republic, we ranked KFC is as one of the worst fried chicken chains in the United States. In 2022, the fast food fried chicken chain launched a Beyond Meat fried chicken option (though it clarified it was fried in the same fryers as its chicken, and therefore was not certified vegetarian or vegan). While it was only available for a limited time in the United States, several plant-based options are part of the permanent menu in Iceland.
These include the Original EKKI Borgari, which features plant-based chicken, cabbage, and light sauce on a toasted hamburger bun; the Original EKKI BBQ Borgari, which includes all of the above with the addition of barbecue sauce; and the Original EKKI Tower Borgari — a stacked burger featuring plant-based chicken, a potato wedge, cheese, lettuce, tomato sauce, light sauce, and a toasted hamburger bun.
Other unique options at KFC in Iceland
In addition to plant-based sandwiches, KFC in Iceland offers two plant-based chicken wraps. The first features plant-based chicken, cabbage, tomatoes, and pepper sauce wrapped in a warm, soft, toasted tortilla. The second one includes barbecue sauce. Customers can also order two salad options — one of which includes plant-based chicken, cabbage, cherry tomatoes, Doritos chips, and a dressing of your choice — making it another great fast food chain for vegetarians (if you happen to find yourself in Iceland).
Can't make it to Iceland to try the plant-based options at KFC? Head to Canada. In the Great White North, the fast food chain offers a plant-based fried chicken sandwich on its permanent menu in both regular and spicy versions. Even better: pair your KFC meal with a bucket of poutine, Canada's unofficial national dish, topped with popcorn chicken — another unique menu item not available in the United States.