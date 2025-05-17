Your Sourdough Discards Can Be The Base For Tasty Crackers

If you're into making sourdough, you know firsthand it requires feeding and discarding the starter daily. However, during this process, you're essentially throwing away perfectly viable and active sourdough starter that could be used to make other items. Instead of wasting your precious starter, use it to make tasty crackers that you can snack on all day.

Whenever you are ready to get baking your next loaf of bread, you have to take out some of the mixture, then mix in more flour and water to allow the starter to activate so that it is ready and full of naturally fermented yeast that helps the bread rise. Instead of tossing it, grab a bowl and use up to 1 cup of discard. Then, depending on the recipe you follow, you'll incorporate around one cup total of dry ingredients like flour, cornmeal, or almond flour with either 5 tablespoons of oil or butter. Typically, you'll add between ¾ and 1 teaspoon of salt to the mixture. Stir up these ingredients until mostly combined, then roll them into a rectangular shape before cutting them into shapes of your liking. Poke them with a fork and toss them onto a parchment-lined baking sheet for up to 24 minutes at 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Once you've had the homemade kind, you'll understand just how craveable these sourdough discard crackers are.