The 3-Ingredient Southern Sandwich That Makes Pineapple The Star
The South is often considered the cradle of American cuisine. Without the culinary ingenuity coming out of Southern kitchens, dishes like peach cobbler or mac and cheese wouldn't be the cultural mainstays they are today. Much of the foundation of Southern cooking has been borne from the resourcefulness of disenfranchised people who pieced together meals from whatever humble ingredients were available. This innovation has led to the creation of countless classic dishes, as well as a few oddballs that are still quite celebrated in the region. One polarizing snack that's still popular in the South? The three-ingredient pineapple sandwich.
Made simply with canned pineapple rings and a thick layer of mayonnaise on squishy white bread, the pineapple sandwich is a source of nostalgia for many people who grew up in the South. Much like the infamous Southern bologna cake, the exact origins of the pineapple sandwich are murky. Some assert that its beginnings can be traced back to the town of Pine Apple, Alabama, at the turn of the 20th century, though the claim is difficult to substantiate. In any case, the sandwich is believed to have gained mass appeal in the early 1900s due to the boom of the canned pineapple industry. Since all the ingredients have a long shelf life, pineapple sandwiches are still beloved in the South as an inexpensive and delicious way to upgrade canned fruit.
More ingredients to give pineapple sandwiches a flavor upgrade
Balancing the tangy sweetness of pineapple with rich and creamy mayonnaise, the beauty of the pineapple sandwich lies in its simplicity. Yet, as with any sandwich, there are a number of preparation methods and ingredients that can be used to tailor the dish to individual tastes. The one consistent note across recipes is that a proper pineapple sandwich is made with sliced pineapple rings, not chunks. From there, though, you can choose your own adventure. Some recipes claim that using a soft sandwich bread like Wonder Bread is non-negotiable. However, opting for other pillowy breads like Hawaiian rolls can create a different flavor experience.
There are folks who say the mayonnaise should be spread on thick to prevent sogginess, while others will pour the canned syrup directly onto the bread for an intentionally soggy texture. Those who dislike mayonnaise altogether might opt to slather on some cream cheese instead. Ham is a popular sandwich add-on, and some will go even further down the savory road by adding bacon, cheese, or even fried eggs. While some people use fresh pineapple on their sandwiches when available, many choose to stack on rings straight from the can, or grill the canned fruit first for added caramelization.