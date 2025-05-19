The 3-Ingredient Southern Sandwich That Makes Pineapple The Star

The South is often considered the cradle of American cuisine. Without the culinary ingenuity coming out of Southern kitchens, dishes like peach cobbler or mac and cheese wouldn't be the cultural mainstays they are today. Much of the foundation of Southern cooking has been borne from the resourcefulness of disenfranchised people who pieced together meals from whatever humble ingredients were available. This innovation has led to the creation of countless classic dishes, as well as a few oddballs that are still quite celebrated in the region. One polarizing snack that's still popular in the South? The three-ingredient pineapple sandwich.

Made simply with canned pineapple rings and a thick layer of mayonnaise on squishy white bread, the pineapple sandwich is a source of nostalgia for many people who grew up in the South. Much like the infamous Southern bologna cake, the exact origins of the pineapple sandwich are murky. Some assert that its beginnings can be traced back to the town of Pine Apple, Alabama, at the turn of the 20th century, though the claim is difficult to substantiate. In any case, the sandwich is believed to have gained mass appeal in the early 1900s due to the boom of the canned pineapple industry. Since all the ingredients have a long shelf life, pineapple sandwiches are still beloved in the South as an inexpensive and delicious way to upgrade canned fruit.