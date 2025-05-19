The Type Of Fish Popeyes Uses In Its Sandwich Isn't Common At Fast Food Restaurants
Popeyes is known for its delicious Cajun-inspired fried chicken, but it has another unique menu item that's notably yummy and perfect for those who don't eat meat. The dish in question is none other than Popeyes' Flounder Fish Sandwich. What sets this one apart from other fast food chains is that Popeyes uses Alaskan flounder, whereas almost all other popular fast food chains like McDonald's, Burger King, Arby's, and Wendy's fish sandwiches use Alaskan pollock.
Restaurants often rely on pollock because of its cost-effectiveness and sustainable harvesting. However, flounder is also incredibly environmentally sustainable. The real difference comes down to the taste and texture of the final product. Flounder is known for a lighter, more delicate consistency, and is often described as nutty, lightly sweet, and somewhat briny. It remains succulent and flaky, perfect for creating a tender sandwich that sets it apart. Pollock, on the other hand, is known for its mild taste but has a firmer, denser mouthfeel.
As for the price tag, flounder tends to cost more per pound than pollock — sometimes nearly twice as much. Choosing the more expensive alternative when sourcing products is just one standout fact that highlights Popeyes' uncommon pick. Another possible reason this chain opts for the more unique flounder is that its fish sandwich is a seasonal offering, so splurging on the fillet makes it that much more special.
Other unique features of Popeyes' fish sandwich
Another deliciously notable difference between Popeyes' fish sandwich and its fast food competitors is that Popeyes marinates its fillet in Louisiana herbs and spices (think cayenne pepper-forward) before breading and browning it into a crispy creation. Its competitors' sandwiches do not use any type of special marinade. Instead, their fish fillets are simply breaded and fried. By using a marinade, Popeyes takes full advantage of the opportunity to impart an extra savory boost of flavor — something much appreciated in what can otherwise be a bland meal.
One more honorable mention that separates it from the pack: Popeyes' Flounder Sandwich is available in both classic and spicy versions. The classic features the Cajun-seasoned fillet with tartar sauce and pickles on a brioche bun, while the spicy version has a "spicy spread," which seems to be a type of seasoned mayonnaise. The only other major chain from above that features two kinds of fish sandwiches is Burger King, with its Big Fish Sandwich — making Popeyes a true trailblazer in the fast food fish department.