The Spicy Korean Banchan You Should Be Putting On Your Hot Dog
The staple of every outdoor barbecue party, baseball game, or late-night street vendor carts, hot dogs are a fan-favorite meal that takes almost no effort to make. Not only are they tasty, but they are also the perfect canvas for all your favorite condiments. Of course, there's nothing wrong with an old-fashioned ketchup and mustard dog, but if you're wanting to elevate your hot dog game, allow us to make a topping suggestion: kimchi.
If the idea of spicy, fermented cabbage on a hot dog raises an eyebrow, keep in mind it's not far off from sauerkraut, a traditional topping of a New York-style hot dog. The spiciness adds a kick that hot dogs typically lack while also providing a punch of acidity and satisfying crunch to balance out the salty savoriness of the meat.
To make a Korean-inspired hot dog, simply drain and chop up your kimchi into small pieces before adding it to your hot dog. Or, for a more flavorful take, sauté your kimchi pieces with oil and minced garlic, and then drizzle on sesame oil. Pair your kimchi with spicy mayo, chopped green onions, seaweed, or any other condiments that you love.
More Korean banchan to try on your hot dog
Korean banchan — small shared plates traditionally served alongside a rice dish -– are a key element of the Korean dining experience, bringing unique textures, colors, and flavors to the meal. Sometimes you'll find just a few on the table, yet other times there are so many, the main dish can barely fit. And while kimchi is among the most famous, it's just the beginning when it comes to hot dog toppings. From garlicky blanched spinach (sigeumchi namul) to lightly seasoned bean sprouts (kongnamul muchim) and pan-fried tofu (dubu jorim), banchan bring everything from heat and tanginess to sweetness and crunch.
If you're going with a classic beef frank, try topping with sesame and garlic-seasoned spinach — its rich green adds a pop of color while balancing out the umami of the beef. For lighter sausages like chicken or turkey, opt for the light, nuttiness of bean sprouts, which won't overpower the meat. Smoky sausages like Polish kielbasa pair beautifully with earthy, stir-fried mushroom banchan (beoseot bokkeum), and spicier sausages — such as andouille or boudin sausage — are great with a spicy cucumber salad (oi muchim) that cools and complements the heat. No matter the combo, try placing the toppings on your bun first (a condiment hack for less messy hot dogs). Finish with a sprinkle of scallions, a drizzle of gochujang barbecue sauce, and a bun toasted with sesame oil for the ultimate Korean-style hot dog experience.