The Spicy Korean Banchan You Should Be Putting On Your Hot Dog

The staple of every outdoor barbecue party, baseball game, or late-night street vendor carts, hot dogs are a fan-favorite meal that takes almost no effort to make. Not only are they tasty, but they are also the perfect canvas for all your favorite condiments. Of course, there's nothing wrong with an old-fashioned ketchup and mustard dog, but if you're wanting to elevate your hot dog game, allow us to make a topping suggestion: kimchi.

If the idea of spicy, fermented cabbage on a hot dog raises an eyebrow, keep in mind it's not far off from sauerkraut, a traditional topping of a New York-style hot dog. The spiciness adds a kick that hot dogs typically lack while also providing a punch of acidity and satisfying crunch to balance out the salty savoriness of the meat.

To make a Korean-inspired hot dog, simply drain and chop up your kimchi into small pieces before adding it to your hot dog. Or, for a more flavorful take, sauté your kimchi pieces with oil and minced garlic, and then drizzle on sesame oil. Pair your kimchi with spicy mayo, chopped green onions, seaweed, or any other condiments that you love.