The UK's Most Popular Fast Food Chicken Chain You Only Find In 5 US States

Americans are no strangers to the delicious comforts of a good fast food chicken chain. In fact, chicken restaurants in the U.S. have recently been seeing nearly twice as much growth as other kinds of dining establishments, according to a report by The Food Institute. Yet, while there's no shortage of homegrown chicken chains in the States, there is a British fan favorite that has made a name for itself across the pond: Nando's, the U.K.'s most popular fast casual dining chain. Though there are hundreds of Nando's locations across Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the notoriously "cheeky" chicken chain has only landed in five U.S. states so far: Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Texas, and Virginia (plus Washington, D.C.).

Known for its juicy chargrilled chicken and home-style sides, Nando's is perhaps most famous for its potent peri-peri sauce, a traditional Mozambican condiment (and one of Andrew Zimmern's absolute favorite styles of hot sauce). Building on the base recipe of onions, garlic, lemon, and African bird's eye chilies, Nando's carries five proprietary peri-peri sauces that range from extra mild lemon and herb to pepper-packed extra-extra hot.

Even though every piece of Nando's chicken gets marinated in peri-peri and generously basted while on the grill, the special sauce is so delicious that each restaurant keeps extra bottles on hand for tableside use. Despite there only being locations in a handful of states, all Americans who want to experience the Nando's hype can order its famous peri-peri sauces on Amazon.