Why Reddit Thinks A Capless Ribeye Isn't A 'Real' Cut Of Steak

Reddit has no shortage of food opinions from long-winded debates about the validity of pineapple on pizza to one position from a user stating: "A ribeye without the cap is not a ribeye. I will never buy that." While a capless ribeye may still be delicious, many Redditors commented on the post agreeing that it isn't a real cut of steak.

The original post lamented that the quality of meat at their local Costco had declined, as the bulk retailer was selling capless ribeyes without indicating they were capless. The "cap" is the spinalis dorsi muscle, a tender, beefy part of the cut that adds more flavor than the filet or tail, despite being such a small portion. One Redditor pointed out that they thought the cap was the best part of the steak and, between removing the cap and increasing prices, they no longer thought Costco was the best store to buy meat from. At $23.99 a pound, the original poster decided that they'd rather buy their ribeyes at Whole Foods, where the prices are similar but at least the steaks hadn't been tampered with.

Without the cap, a ribeye may still be the best cut to order at a steakhouse thanks to its tenderness and marbling, but it won't be quite as good. It's almost like a cupcake without the icing — fine, but missing everyone's favorite part. Unfortunately, it's a little harder to tell when a ribeye is capless than when a cupcake has no icing.