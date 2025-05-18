What Makes French Yogurt Different From Other Varieties?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Yogurt may be a plain and simple food, but it has been enjoyed in a variety of ways for thousands of years. Likely named from the Turkish word yoğurmak (meaning to thicken), yogurt is nothing more than milk that's been fermented with bacteria, yet it has a litany of uses beyond being a nutritious breakfast. It's the perfect marinade for extra juicy chicken, an unexpected substitute for baking powder, and the key to protein-packed frozen treats. Since it's such a versatile ingredient, many cultures across the globe have refined and perfected their own styles of yogurt, including the notoriously dairy-loving French.

Though cooking with Greek yogurt has become increasingly popular over the years, French yogurt carries its own sophisticated style that is indicative of a culture that puts butter, cheese, and cream in just about everything. The main difference between French yogurt and other styles is that it's made and served in individual glass jars, as opposed to being batched from large vats. Since French yogurt sets in smaller portions, it's often thicker (and more firm) than traditional versions.

Additionally, French yogurt is also fattier and less tart than other styles, carrying a rich texture and subtle sweetness that (combined with adorable little glass pots) give it an air of decadent luxury. While it might be trickier to track down French-style yogurt than its Greek counterpart, you can easily shop for popular brands like Oui by Yoplait on Amazon.