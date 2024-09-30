An Unexpected Substitute For Baking Powder Is Sitting In Your Fridge

Some ingredients in a baking recipe are easier to substitute than others. Fats like butter can be replaced with oils using careful ratios, and even eggs can be substituted. Then there are ingredients, such as baking powder, that are a little trickier to replace.

However, every ingredient has an alternative, and you'll find a substitute for baking powder sitting right in your refrigerator: yogurt. Baking powder is a leavening agent made by mixing sodium bicarbonate (e.g., baking soda) with an acid, along with a filler ingredient like cornstarch to prevent the two from reacting prematurely. The powder is activated once moisture is added and heat is introduced to the mix, which is what helps bakes rise and gives them an airy, fluffy texture.

Now, yogurt is fermented milk that contains lactic acid. When mixed with baking soda, you have the two main ingredients that go into baking powder. All you need to do is whisk a quarter teaspoon of baking soda into half a cup of yogurt for every teaspoon of baking powder in your recipe. Just make sure to reduce the quantity of any other liquids that you add. Additionally, while any yogurt can work in a pinch, it's best to stick to a plain one that won't add any unwanted flavor to your bakes.