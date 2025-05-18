The Best Fast Food Chains For Gluten-Free French Fries

Crispy and salty on the outside yet soft and steamy on the inside, french fries just pulled from the deep fryer are simply irresistible. However, for people who are gluten intolerant, ordering french fries at a fast food restaurant can be a minefield.

While the ingredients that make french fries — potatoes, salt, seasoning, and hot oil — are gluten-free, fries are often cooked in deep fryers that are also used to cook items that contain gluten (think chicken nuggets or the patty for your favorite fast-food fish sandwich). For people who are sensitive to gluten, this kind of cross-contamination can have dire results. Worse still, some french fries are dredged in a wheat flour coating to help them crisp up as they sizzle away.

Deciphering how french fries are prepared is just one of many challenges of enjoying fast food when gluten-free. The good news is that several fast food chains offer gluten-free fries. Here are some of the best fast food chains for gluten-free diners who love french fries.