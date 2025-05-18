The Best Fast Food Chains For Gluten-Free French Fries
Crispy and salty on the outside yet soft and steamy on the inside, french fries just pulled from the deep fryer are simply irresistible. However, for people who are gluten intolerant, ordering french fries at a fast food restaurant can be a minefield.
While the ingredients that make french fries — potatoes, salt, seasoning, and hot oil — are gluten-free, fries are often cooked in deep fryers that are also used to cook items that contain gluten (think chicken nuggets or the patty for your favorite fast-food fish sandwich). For people who are sensitive to gluten, this kind of cross-contamination can have dire results. Worse still, some french fries are dredged in a wheat flour coating to help them crisp up as they sizzle away.
Deciphering how french fries are prepared is just one of many challenges of enjoying fast food when gluten-free. The good news is that several fast food chains offer gluten-free fries. Here are some of the best fast food chains for gluten-free diners who love french fries.
Shake Shack's crispy crinkle cuts
Regarding gluten-free options, Shake Shack is one of your best bets. Their fries and cheesy fries do not contain any gluten or wheat ingredients and are cooked in a dedicated basket, making them certified gluten-free.
Aside from fries, Shake Shack has several gluten-free menu items that diners can order, including the Chick'n Shack (one of the best fast food chicken sandwiches that happens to be fried in a gluten-free batter); just make sure you substitute a gluten-free bun. Guests can also request a gluten-free bun for any Shake Shack burger or sandwich.
Five Guys' fresh-cut fries
Five Guys fries are a fan-favorite for a reason. Every morning, Five Guys cuts its French fries from whole potatoes. This is partly why Five Guys is pricier than other burger chains.
They then fry these freshly cut potatoes twice using 100% peanut oil, which gives the fries their irresistible crispy outside and soft center. Even better — Five Guys fries are gluten-free. Since the fries are the only fried item on the menu, the deep fryer is used exclusively to make gluten-free fries.
In-N-Out's hand-cut crispy goodness
Like the burger chain's minimalist menu, In-N-Out's french fries are made with just a few ingredients: fresh, hand-cut potatoes, 100% sunflower oil, and salt. While the fries are made with gluten-free ingredients and are the only fried item the chain makes (minimizing the likelihood that gluten would cross-contaminate the deep fryer), the chain doesn't list them as gluten-free on its website.
That said, sources online list them as a gluten-free option, along with In-N-Out's milkshakes and "Protein Style" burgers (a burger wrapped in lettuce instead of a bun from the chain's not-so-secret menu). When in doubt, it's always best to ask the staff how the fries are prepared when ordering.
Chick-fil-A's Waffle Potato Fries
Chick-fil-A's menu has many gluten-free options, including grilled chicken, hash browns, and, yes, the signature waffle-cut fries. If you visit their nutrition and allergen page, you will see that Chick-fil-A fries also don't contain common allergens like soy and tree nuts.
While the fries are gluten-free, Chick-fil-A notes that they may be prepared in the same area as glutenous food. If cross-contamination isn't a concern, you should be fine eating Chick-fil-A's fries. However, if you're celiac or ultra-sensitive, it's worth checking with the staff at the location where you're dining to confirm how they prepare their fries.