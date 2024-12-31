How To Make Steakhouse-Worthy Creamed Spinach At Home

When the urge for steak strikes, but a fancy steakhouse isn't in the budget, you can always get the deluxe experience at home as long as you buy the best cuts of steak and know how to cook them. But whatever you do ... don't forget the sides. Along with an ultimate loaded baked potato, no steak dinner is complete without a serving of classic creamed spinach. To get the lowdown on this steakhouse staple, we reached out to K.C. Gulbro, owner of FoxFire in Geneva, Illinois, and chef ambassador for Certified Angus Beef for some advice on making restaurant-worthy creamed spinach at home. His two most important tips are to properly prep the spinach itself and use a blend of cheeses for the sauce.

"When preparing creamed spinach, start by removing the stems or chopping the leaves for a smoother texture," Gulbro told Food Republic. "Use a béchamel sauce as your base along with various white cheeses. A bit of Gruyère and some parmesan work well together!"