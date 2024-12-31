How To Make Steakhouse-Worthy Creamed Spinach At Home
When the urge for steak strikes, but a fancy steakhouse isn't in the budget, you can always get the deluxe experience at home as long as you buy the best cuts of steak and know how to cook them. But whatever you do ... don't forget the sides. Along with an ultimate loaded baked potato, no steak dinner is complete without a serving of classic creamed spinach. To get the lowdown on this steakhouse staple, we reached out to K.C. Gulbro, owner of FoxFire in Geneva, Illinois, and chef ambassador for Certified Angus Beef for some advice on making restaurant-worthy creamed spinach at home. His two most important tips are to properly prep the spinach itself and use a blend of cheeses for the sauce.
"When preparing creamed spinach, start by removing the stems or chopping the leaves for a smoother texture," Gulbro told Food Republic. "Use a béchamel sauce as your base along with various white cheeses. A bit of Gruyère and some parmesan work well together!"
Add some finishing touches
Of course, it wouldn't be steakhouse spinach without a few extra indulgent ingredients. Otherwise, what's the point? If you really want to get restaurant-worthy results, restaurant owner K.C. Gulbro says seasoning is important, including a little something from the pumpkin pie spice category. "Season with a hint of salt, pepper, and a dash of nutmeg," said Gulbro, whose FoxFire restaurant has been honored with multiple accolades for being among the best steakhouses in Illinois.
Once you have the saucy spinach tasting just right, you're not done quite yet. Gulbro says that the side he serves has a little something extra. "I prefer my creamed spinach to have layers, so I like to broil mine with extra cheese and bacon on top in the oven for added flavor," he said. If you're already using Gruyère cheese for the cream sauce, stash a little bit on the side for broiling when it's time to serve. This variety of cheese has a high water-to-oil ratio, which helps it melt evenly in the oven or under the broiler. Add some crumbled bacon to the mix, and your creamed spinach will look — and taste — just like the stuff you'd get in a steakhouse.