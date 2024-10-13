How Long Are Eggs Safe For After They're Left Out At Room Temperature?

We've all had those mornings when you are rushing out of the house and forgot to lock the front door, or turn off the lights, or worse yet ... put the eggs back in the fridge. Is that new carton of organic, cage-free eggs you splurged on history? While there's no need to make a dangerous U-Turn and come back home, you've still got a definite time limit.

If left out at room temperature, eggs remain safe to eat for up to two hours before going back in the fridge. Any longer than that, and the eggs are much more prone to developing harmful bacteria such as Salmonella, which can cause foodborne illness. Bacteria thrive in warm, humid areas, so if you live in a humid place and leave your eggs out during the peak of summer, you might be out of luck.

Note that the 2-hour rule only applies if your eggs are already washed. In the U.S., it is customary for eggs to be sold refrigerated, which means that they are pre-washed and no longer have their protective layer on the shell. In Europe and various other countries around the world, however, eggs are often sold unwashed and unrefrigerated. So, if you buy your eggs unrefrigerated or harvest your own eggs from your coop at home, it's no problem to keep your eggs out (unwashed). Just don't forget to wash them before use in order to remove any dirt, feces, or other bacteria.