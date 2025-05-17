Cottage Cheese Chips Start With One Ingredient But The Flavor Options Don't End There
Cottage cheese is surprisingly versatile. From adding a protein-packed twist to Buffalo chicken dip to serving as the base for crispy, homemade chips, there's no denying this snack's creative potential. While you can technically make the chips with only one ingredient — cottage cheese — incorporating seasonings is highly encouraged to create flavorful combinations. Making them is simple — just place tablespoon-sized spoonfuls on a baking sheet and gently flatten each mound before placing them in the oven.
@iricksnacks
Say "YUM" if you would eat these High Protein Cottage Cheese Chips 🤤🙌 How to make them: On a parchment lined baking sheet, scoop out a bunch of piles of cottage cheese. Top with everything bagel and bake @ 350F for 30-40 mins! Pro tip: The more burned and crispy they look, the crunchier they will be!
Without seasoning, the chips taste like mild, crispy cheese. As they cool, they become a savory snack that's perfect for customizing. Mix seasonings directly into the cottage cheese — try garlic or onion powder for a kick of umami, or top with everything bagel seasoning, which includes garlic, onion, sesame seeds, poppy seeds, and salt. Another option is to take all of the flavors found in homemade ranch dressing — think garlic, dill, onion, pepper, salt, and parsley — and impart them into the chips using dried herbs for a zesty twist.
For a smoky, spicy version, mix in smoked paprika, chili powder, garlic powder, onion powder, pepper, and a pinch of brown sugar — then sprinkle this blend on top of the mounds before baking for a barbecue-style flavor. If you want to double down on the cheese, try incorporating some grated parmesan to add a nutty, salty sharpness.
Tips for making the best cottage cheese chips
To create the best chips, you'll want to use cottage cheese with at least 4% milkfat. This higher fat content helps the chips get crunchy and prevents separation, while also providing a creamier taste. If you open the tub and find a somewhat liquid-y batch — where the curds are separating from a lot of milk — it's a good idea to lightly strain the excess liquid. Use a fine strainer or cheesecloth to remove the extra moisture and prevent the chips from spreading too thin.
As for baking tips, ensure each tablespoon of cottage cheese is spaced out and evenly flattened so the chips bake at the same rate, resulting in a consistent texture. Be sure to use a baking sheet lined with parchment paper (make sure the shiny side points up) to prevent sticking.
When storing the finished chips, note that they require refrigeration. Instead of pouring them into a bowl like a regular bag of chips and snacking throughout the day, place them in an airtight container or plastic bag to keep out excess moisture and avoid soggy leftovers. They stay good for around three days, and if you want to revive the texture, simply reheat them in the oven for that crave-able crunchiness.