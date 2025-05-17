Cottage Cheese Chips Start With One Ingredient But The Flavor Options Don't End There

Cottage cheese is surprisingly versatile. From adding a protein-packed twist to Buffalo chicken dip to serving as the base for crispy, homemade chips, there's no denying this snack's creative potential. While you can technically make the chips with only one ingredient — cottage cheese — incorporating seasonings is highly encouraged to create flavorful combinations. Making them is simple — just place tablespoon-sized spoonfuls on a baking sheet and gently flatten each mound before placing them in the oven.

@iricksnacks Say "YUM" if you would eat these High Protein Cottage Cheese Chips 🤤🙌 How to make them: On a parchment lined baking sheet, scoop out a bunch of piles of cottage cheese. Top with everything bagel and bake @ 350F for 30-40 mins! Pro tip: The more burned and crispy they look, the crunchier they will be! ♬ original sound – iRick

Without seasoning, the chips taste like mild, crispy cheese. As they cool, they become a savory snack that's perfect for customizing. Mix seasonings directly into the cottage cheese — try garlic or onion powder for a kick of umami, or top with everything bagel seasoning, which includes garlic, onion, sesame seeds, poppy seeds, and salt. Another option is to take all of the flavors found in homemade ranch dressing — think garlic, dill, onion, pepper, salt, and parsley — and impart them into the chips using dried herbs for a zesty twist.

For a smoky, spicy version, mix in smoked paprika, chili powder, garlic powder, onion powder, pepper, and a pinch of brown sugar — then sprinkle this blend on top of the mounds before baking for a barbecue-style flavor. If you want to double down on the cheese, try incorporating some grated parmesan to add a nutty, salty sharpness.