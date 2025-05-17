The Hearty Canned Good That Turns Frozen Fries Into A Meal
When it comes to keeping snack time simple, frozen fries are an absolute lifesaver. Not only are they a low-fuss treat that only take a few minutes to cook, but many restaurants actually choose to serve frozen french fries because they often taste better (and get crispier) than fresh ones. While freezer fries are a perfect accompaniment for juicy burgers and tasty wraps, they can also easily become a main course meal with the addition of one ingredient: a hearty can of chili. Simply warm the chili in a pot or the microwave while the fries are cooking, spread it on top, and dig in.
Whether you prefer to pop your fries in the oven, heat them in oil on the stove, or give them a good shake in the air fryer, topping them with a heaping helping of canned chili will take them to the next level. While just about any can of meat or veggie chili you have on hand will do the trick, it's worth shopping for top-quality brands like Campbell's Chunky or STAGG, which we've ranked as the best canned chili you can buy. If you're cooking for a crowd, grab two or three cans alongside a king-sized bag of freezer fries and layer everything on top of a foil-lined sheet tray for a shareable party snack.
How to sauce up your frozen fries with canned chili
Savory, salty, crunchy, and indulgent, there's a reason chili fries are a beloved diner classic. While using canned chili to spruce up your frozen fries is a pretty straightforward process, there are a few factors to consider when setting out on your chili fry adventure. With over 30 different types of french fries in the world, it's crucial to choose a cut that can withstand a saucy mountain of meat and beans. The ideal style for chili fries is a cut that can get crispy enough to maintain structural integrity when slathered with chili, like traditional fries, crinkle cut, or even waffle fries. Avoid thin-cut shoestring fries, which are easily overwhelmed by toppings, as well as thick steak fries that can go soggy within seconds.
Once your fries are hot and ready, dust them with a flavorful seasoning like garlic and onion powder, Cajun seasoning, or Old Bay to pack a punch. Then, take a couple of minutes to spruce up your canned chili with some fabulous secret ingredients. Yes, you can technically just warm the chili straight from its can and plop it on top of your fries, but stirring in jalapeño or Serrano peppers, Worcestershire sauce, or even a touch of unsweetened cocoa powder will add more depth to the dish. For a true chef's kiss, finish your chili fries with a sprinkling of sharp cheddar or pepper jack cheese and pop them under the broiler until melted.