The Hearty Canned Good That Turns Frozen Fries Into A Meal

When it comes to keeping snack time simple, frozen fries are an absolute lifesaver. Not only are they a low-fuss treat that only take a few minutes to cook, but many restaurants actually choose to serve frozen french fries because they often taste better (and get crispier) than fresh ones. While freezer fries are a perfect accompaniment for juicy burgers and tasty wraps, they can also easily become a main course meal with the addition of one ingredient: a hearty can of chili. Simply warm the chili in a pot or the microwave while the fries are cooking, spread it on top, and dig in.

Whether you prefer to pop your fries in the oven, heat them in oil on the stove, or give them a good shake in the air fryer, topping them with a heaping helping of canned chili will take them to the next level. While just about any can of meat or veggie chili you have on hand will do the trick, it's worth shopping for top-quality brands like Campbell's Chunky or STAGG, which we've ranked as the best canned chili you can buy. If you're cooking for a crowd, grab two or three cans alongside a king-sized bag of freezer fries and layer everything on top of a foil-lined sheet tray for a shareable party snack.