Is Dolly Parton's Cuppa Cuppa Cuppa Cake From Steel Magnolias A Real Recipe?

If you're familiar with the 1989 classic film "Steel Magnolias," you know that the movie is chock-full of food, as befitting a good Southern story. One of the most enduring memories for food and film lovers alike is the mysterious armadillo cake (and yes, it can be real), but also popular is Dolly Parton's character Truvy Jones' signature "cuppa cuppa cuppa" cake. But is that a real recipe, or just some good, old-fashioned Hollywood nonsense?

We're happy to report that the recipe is not only real, it's also really easy, and really delicious — as long as your sweet tooth is ready to do some heavy lifting. As Truvy Jones says, all you need is "A cuppa flour, a cuppa sugar, and a cuppa fruit cocktail with the juice, and you mix and bake at 350 [degrees Fahrenheit] to a golden bubbly" (via YouTube). And really, that's all there is to it.

There are two categories of movie food: Movies that helped popularize existing dishes, and movies that created new, iconic dishes, which is how the popularity of the Vesper cocktail can be explained. While there's no clear origin story, the cuppa-cuppa-cuppa cake would appear to be an example of the former, with it being described as a classic Southern recipe. Given the simplicity and affordability of the ingredients, its classic status makes sense, as fruit cocktail has been around since the 1940s, and has long been a go-to for any number of meals. That doesn't just apply to desserts either, fruit cocktail can even be used as a glaze on meatballs and ham.