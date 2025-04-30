What Kind Of Drink Is A Vesper?

Certain drinks inspire a passionate particularity among their connoisseurs — especially martinis, with their long, proud history and loyal legion of purists. But drinks like the Vesper often puzzle martini lovers. The Vesper is something of a paradox, as it flies in the face of convention to the point that one could debate whether it is, in fact, a martini — but it is.

The first way a Vesper flaunts tradition is that a true martini contains either gin or vodka (but probably gin), while the Vesper proudly utilizes both. The second is that a Vesper calls for its ingredients to be shaken together, a requirement that is borderline sacrilegious in martini circles, as it dilutes the drink by melting the ice, while clouding what should be a crystal-clear cocktail. If this drink's description is starting to jog your memory, yes, it's James Bond's go-to order.

In Ian Fleming's 1953 book "Casino Royale," where the Vesper was first introduced to the world, Bond orders, "Three measures of Gordon's [gin], one of vodka, half a measure of Kina Lillet. Shake it very well until it's ice-cold, then add a large thin slice of lemon peel." To this day, this is how the drink is made — in essence, that is. Kina Lillet is now a relic of the past, a bitter apéritif that cut through the Vesper's booziness. Cocchi Americanois is a preferred substitute — like the Kina Lillet, it is flavored with quinine — though for a fun Peruvian twist, you can use Lillet Blanc, a sweeter version of the previous outdated spirit, and substitute vodka for pisco, a type of grape brandy.