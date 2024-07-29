What Are Armadillo Cakes And Are They Still A Thing?

Newlyweds cutting and eating a wedding cake together is a longstanding tradition, but did you know that it's considered a bride's cake? Many couples think that it's only fair for the groom to get his own too, which is where an armadillo cake comes into play.

You have the 1989 film "Steel Magnolias" to thank for the armadillo cake's popularity. Until this movie was released, the groom's cake was largely a Southern tradition in the States. Jackson, the groom in the film played by Dylan McDermott, wants a red velvet cake shaped like an armadillo because it's his aunt's specialty. The scene featuring the dessert is hilariously memorable because Shelby, the bride played by Julia Roberts, remarks, "Worse, the cake part is red velvet cake. Blood red. People are gonna be hacking into this poor animal that looks like it's bleeding to death" (via Amazon Prime).

Even now, armadillo groom's cakes are set out at wedding receptions across the country. Some professional and at-home bakers have found ways to make red velvet cake without using dye (for anyone who might be worried about the ingredients that make up artificial coloring) and have even taken the bleeding concept further by filling and decorating the cakes with red fruit, fruit-based jams or jellies, and candies.