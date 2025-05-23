Are The Eggs In McDonald's Breakfast Burritos Cooked To Order?
Did you know that every single one of McDonald's breakfast menu items contains real eggs? It's true — they do. However, each item is cooked differently, leaving you to wonder: Are McDonald's beloved breakfast burritos made with eggs cooked to order? The answer is — no, they're not.
The Sausage Burrito, for example, uses a pre-cooked liquid egg mixture that is flash-frozen and then reheated. More specifically, this pre-cooked blend includes bits of sausage, onions, tomatoes, and green chilies, among other seasonings and ingredients. It's unclear whether the burritos are assembled on-site with the reheated eggs or prepped beforehand with American cheese and a tortilla, then held in a warming container before heading out the drive-thru window.
Interestingly, McDonald's prepares eggs differently depending on the exact breakfast item. While the eggs in the burritos are pre-made and scrambled, there are three other types available as well: freshly cracked, scrambled, or pre-made and folded.
More pre-cooked vs freshly cracked breakfast items at McDonalds
Since the eggs in the Sausage Burrito are pre-made and already have the mix-ins added, there's no room to customize the burrito. However, if a fresh egg is your goal, there's only one McDonald's breakfast sandwich that includes it — and that's none other than the classic Egg McMuffin, which you can order with Canadian bacon or a sausage patty.
McDonald's other breakfast sandwiches — such as the Steak or Bacon, Egg & Cheese Bagels, various McGriddles, and biscuit sandwiches — all use a pre-made, frozen folded egg that is reheated on the grill. For those familiar with the Big Breakfast, which comes with sausage, a biscuit, absolutely perfect hash browns, and scrambled eggs: this platter of breakfast goodies uses pre-scrambled egg products (similar to a carton of liquid eggs) but is cooked fresh on the griddle with butter. Before you make your decision, be sure you know what time McDonald's breakfast ends and lunch begins so you can order your morning meal right on time.