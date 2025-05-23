Are The Eggs In McDonald's Breakfast Burritos Cooked To Order?

Did you know that every single one of McDonald's breakfast menu items contains real eggs? It's true — they do. However, each item is cooked differently, leaving you to wonder: Are McDonald's beloved breakfast burritos made with eggs cooked to order? The answer is — no, they're not.

The Sausage Burrito, for example, uses a pre-cooked liquid egg mixture that is flash-frozen and then reheated. More specifically, this pre-cooked blend includes bits of sausage, onions, tomatoes, and green chilies, among other seasonings and ingredients. It's unclear whether the burritos are assembled on-site with the reheated eggs or prepped beforehand with American cheese and a tortilla, then held in a warming container before heading out the drive-thru window.

Interestingly, McDonald's prepares eggs differently depending on the exact breakfast item. While the eggs in the burritos are pre-made and scrambled, there are three other types available as well: freshly cracked, scrambled, or pre-made and folded.