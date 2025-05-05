Starbucks Reserve Puts A Filipino Spin On The Espresso Martini And Introduces A Luxe Egg Snack
For the 2025 summer season, Starbucks Reserve Roasteries and stores are unveiling some limited-time goodies, including a Filipino twist on the brand's signature drink lineup and a rather bougie egg snack. If you don't live near a Starbucks Reserve, these tempting treats might just have you saying, "It's time to plan a trip."
If you didn't already know, Starbucks operates a handful of these upscale venues, known as Starbucks Reserve. The facilities — which include the world's largest Starbucks — are located in Seattle, Chicago, and New York City, as well as in international sites. Exclusive offerings that can only be found at this small handful of Starbucks Reserve locations include innovative menus with coffee, cocktails, and food, as well as private bookings, classes, tours, and tastings. Evolving items at these impressive venues include fresh seasonal innovations like the ones launching this summer.
Making its debut on May 6, 2025 — and only available while supplies last — the Ube Espresso Martini brings a Filipino vibe to the Starbucks Reserve coffee/martini mashup. Featuring ube, that distinctive purple yam that is a staple of cuisine in the Philippines, this boozy drink is crafted using Starbucks Reserve espresso, Kalak vodka, cream, and white mocha sauce, topped off with ube coconut cold foam.
Also gracing the limited-time summer menu is a Crispy Hashbrown Egg Cup, which nestles a baked-until-jammy fresh egg inside a cup of crisp hashbrowns, Parmigiano Reggiano, fresh herbs, and spinach. Sliced prosciutto is also available as a topper for the snack. This tasty new item is available throughout the day at Starbucks Reserve locations while supplies last.
Other summer 2025 goodies on offer at Starbucks Reserve
Also joining the limited-time summer lineup at Starbucks Reserve locations is a Masala Chai Latte. This drink showcases a black tea blend from India's Assam region, with robust cardamom, ginger, and black pepper coming to the flavor forefront. It is available in both iced and hot versions. Two new whole bean coffee blends will also be on offer: Rwanda Sholi Kundwa and Honey Process Ecuador Loja. The fan favorite Indonesia West Java blend is additionally making a comeback for the summer season, and new merchandise collections will be up for grabs with mugs, cold cups, apparel, and more — including an Artist Merchandise Collection designed by Melissa Kolby.
These exclusive items will only be around for a short time, and only at the U.S. Starbucks Reserve locations, so Starbucks diehards eager to get their hands on them should act fast. New items introduced in March for the Starbucks Reserve spring menu will also still be on offer through the summer season, including the Iced Ube Coconut Latte, Lavender Matcha Malt, Butterfly Pea Swirl Cake, Butterfly Tea Spritz, and Rose Pistachio Twice-Baked Cornetto.