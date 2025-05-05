Starbucks Reserve Puts A Filipino Spin On The Espresso Martini And Introduces A Luxe Egg Snack

For the 2025 summer season, Starbucks Reserve Roasteries and stores are unveiling some limited-time goodies, including a Filipino twist on the brand's signature drink lineup and a rather bougie egg snack. If you don't live near a Starbucks Reserve, these tempting treats might just have you saying, "It's time to plan a trip."

If you didn't already know, Starbucks operates a handful of these upscale venues, known as Starbucks Reserve. The facilities — which include the world's largest Starbucks — are located in Seattle, Chicago, and New York City, as well as in international sites. Exclusive offerings that can only be found at this small handful of Starbucks Reserve locations include innovative menus with coffee, cocktails, and food, as well as private bookings, classes, tours, and tastings. Evolving items at these impressive venues include fresh seasonal innovations like the ones launching this summer.

Making its debut on May 6, 2025 — and only available while supplies last — the Ube Espresso Martini brings a Filipino vibe to the Starbucks Reserve coffee/martini mashup. Featuring ube, that distinctive purple yam that is a staple of cuisine in the Philippines, this boozy drink is crafted using Starbucks Reserve espresso, Kalak vodka, cream, and white mocha sauce, topped off with ube coconut cold foam.

Also gracing the limited-time summer menu is a Crispy Hashbrown Egg Cup, which nestles a baked-until-jammy fresh egg inside a cup of crisp hashbrowns, Parmigiano Reggiano, fresh herbs, and spinach. Sliced prosciutto is also available as a topper for the snack. This tasty new item is available throughout the day at Starbucks Reserve locations while supplies last.