The Unique Japanese Island That Onion Lovers Flock To
Awaji Island is Japan's ninth-largest island and a world renowned destination for onion aficionados. The island is known for a particular type of onion celebrated for its sweetness and subtle taste. While yellow onions are the best onions to caramelize, they are generally considered too pungent to eat raw. Not so with Awaji onions. These prized Japanese yellow onions are sweet enough to be eaten fresh from the field, perfect for use in Japanese cuisine, with its preference for raw, fresh ingredients. The island's sunny climate, soil infused with minerals from the sea, and the hard work of local farmers all play a part in this sweetness.
Onions first made their way to Japan near the end of the Edo period. While they were originally appreciated only for their visual appeal, they were planted on Awaji Island in 1888. The island's well-drained soil turned out to be perfect for growing onions. Awaji Island is now one of Japan's top onion producers, second only to Hokkaido, which is also Japan's largest source for all types of sea urchins.
Onion festivals and more to do on Awaji Island
If you want to learn more about Awaji onions, you can a take a guided onion farm tour. These tours give visitors an opportunity to learn about growing onions, to meet local farmers, and even to participate in harvesting practices. You can soak in traditional farming methods and learn about the history of onion growing on the island. If your tour takes place during harvest season, you can even take home the onions you harvested as a souvenir. Afterward, you can hop over to a pub-like Japanese restaurant known as an izakaya to relax, eat local onion-inspired cuisine, and unwind with a drink.
Should you tire of learning exclusively about onions (tough to imagine, we know), there is plenty more to discover on Awaji Island. You can visit the ruins of Sumoto Castle, a 16th-century castle perched on a hilltop above the town of Sumoto. Or you can head to the Izanagi Jingu Shrine, one of Japan's oldest shrines, to learn more about Shinto mythology. For nature lovers, there are the Naruto Whirlpools, powerful currents formed by the natural forces of the Naruto Strait. Whether Japanese culture is what you seek, or you are only there for the uniquely sweet onions, Awaji island has plenty to offer for everyone.