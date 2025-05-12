The Unique Japanese Island That Onion Lovers Flock To

Awaji Island is Japan's ninth-largest island and a world renowned destination for onion aficionados. The island is known for a particular type of onion celebrated for its sweetness and subtle taste. While yellow onions are the best onions to caramelize, they are generally considered too pungent to eat raw. Not so with Awaji onions. These prized Japanese yellow onions are sweet enough to be eaten fresh from the field, perfect for use in Japanese cuisine, with its preference for raw, fresh ingredients. The island's sunny climate, soil infused with minerals from the sea, and the hard work of local farmers all play a part in this sweetness.

Onions first made their way to Japan near the end of the Edo period. While they were originally appreciated only for their visual appeal, they were planted on Awaji Island in 1888. The island's well-drained soil turned out to be perfect for growing onions. Awaji Island is now one of Japan's top onion producers, second only to Hokkaido, which is also Japan's largest source for all types of sea urchins.