The Right Way To Store Canned Meat: Does It Need Refrigeration?

Canned meat, like Spam, tuna, or chicken, is terrifically convenient, thanks to its long, shelf-stable shelf-life, and it's great for making everything from musubi to rice bowls, classy tuna noodle casserole (or go with a gourmet twist), and chicken salad stuffed avocados in a pinch. However, you might be wondering, because of its name — "meat" — if it needs refrigeration for storage. The answer is no — but also yes. No, canned meat does not need to be refrigerated before it's opened, but yes, it does require under-40-degree temps after.

Actually, you could keep unopened canned meats in your fridge short-term, but as with all canned goods, it's not recommended for long-term storage. Instead, it's best to keep the unopened cans in a cool, dry, and dark place — for most households, that's your pantry. The reason cans require these conditions is that heat and moisture are the enemy of both the food inside and the metal outside; these factors can cause rust, which might lead to corrosion. This can lead to bacteria getting inside your canned meat and compromising it.

After your canned meat has been opened, it must be refrigerated, preferably in airtight conditions. You can place it in a glass food container with a secure lid, or even just dump it in a sealable sandwich bag.