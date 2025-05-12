The Right Way To Store Canned Meat: Does It Need Refrigeration?
Canned meat, like Spam, tuna, or chicken, is terrifically convenient, thanks to its long, shelf-stable shelf-life, and it's great for making everything from musubi to rice bowls, classy tuna noodle casserole (or go with a gourmet twist), and chicken salad stuffed avocados in a pinch. However, you might be wondering, because of its name — "meat" — if it needs refrigeration for storage. The answer is no — but also yes. No, canned meat does not need to be refrigerated before it's opened, but yes, it does require under-40-degree temps after.
Actually, you could keep unopened canned meats in your fridge short-term, but as with all canned goods, it's not recommended for long-term storage. Instead, it's best to keep the unopened cans in a cool, dry, and dark place — for most households, that's your pantry. The reason cans require these conditions is that heat and moisture are the enemy of both the food inside and the metal outside; these factors can cause rust, which might lead to corrosion. This can lead to bacteria getting inside your canned meat and compromising it.
After your canned meat has been opened, it must be refrigerated, preferably in airtight conditions. You can place it in a glass food container with a secure lid, or even just dump it in a sealable sandwich bag.
How long does canned meat last, and when should you toss it?
Unopened canned meat is usually good for up to five years after its best-by date, provided it has been properly stored. Once you have opened the can, though, the clock starts ticking, and you have up to four days to finish it before it can start to go bad.
As mentioned, if your canned meat is compromised by light or moisture, or even by the occasional mispackaging, it can start to spoil in the can. Look out for badly dented or rusted cans, or cans that are swollen or even leaking. These are all signs that your Spam or chicken is off, so to be on the safe side, we recommend throwing them directly in the garbage. Double that caution if you can actually smell anything bad from the can.
Canned meat that has been refrigerated may start to show signs of spoilage, like, again, a nasty smell, or a change in color from what it should be to something different, whether that's gray, green, or brown. Finally, the biggest indicator that your canned meat has reached the end of its refrigerated shelf life is the appearance of mold.