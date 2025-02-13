Why You Shouldn't Store Unopened Canned Goods In The Refrigerator

Thanks to canned food, we no longer have to wait for certain vegetables to be in season or go through the long and involved preservation process. Instead, we can pop open a lid and pour the contents out — or even eat some foods straight from the can. While these cans are resilient, they do need to be stored properly. That does not include refrigerating them long-term, as the moisture that fridges sometimes collect can cause rusting or even deterioration of the metal.

Refrigerators do, in fact, work to remove moisture from their interior environments, but we introduce humidity every time we open the door. And if you open your fridge frequently — or stand there with the door open while you peruse the contents, deciding what to have for lunch (hey, no judgment) — that is a lot of warm air for the appliance to remove. Sometimes, it can be too much, and condensation forms.

Moisture is the enemy of metal. If you store your cans in the fridge for a while, that condensation can slowly rust or corrode the aluminum or tin. This is bad because tiny entry points for bacteria can form, leading to potential food spoilage. If you want canned food to be cold for a specific dish, however, it is safe to leave it in the fridge short-term.