Yes, You Can Bake A Chocolate Cake On A Stovetop. Here's How

Has there ever been a day that a slice of chocolate cake couldn't improve? There are only a couple of problems with the classic dessert: the time it takes to make and the number of dishes you have to clean. Luckily, there's a simple solution. Cook your cake on the stovetop instead. The key to this technique is the use of steam to create the moistest cake possible, and there are multiple ways to achieve this.

The first is to use the steam of the cake itself. All you need is a heavy-bottomed pan and your favorite cake recipe. Melt butter on medium-low and add your batter before covering and cooking the cake on low for 10 minutes. By doing this and keeping the cake covered as it cools, the moisture from the wet ingredients will evaporate and reform on the inside of the lid, creating a cloud of steam that infuses every inch of the cake with moisture.

You can also make this cake by infusing extra water into the process. This method is slightly more involved, requiring a 1-inch thick coil of aluminum foil set at the bottom of a Dutch oven, then adding water to partially cover the foil. Pour your mixture into a smaller cake pan and place the pan on the foil ring, bringing the Dutch oven to a boil before cooking on low for 20 minutes. The extra water and space inside the pot will create the lightest, fluffiest cake imaginable.