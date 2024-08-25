One Of Gordon Ramsay's Favorite Frying Pans Is The Definition Of Fancy

Michelin star-awarded chef and global restaurateur Gordon Ramsay is known for his commitment to high culinary standards. Whether he's fierily meticulous on "Hell's Kitchen," serving up harsh realities on "Kitchen Nightmares," or upholding high-level gastronomy on "MasterChef," fans have become accustomed to Ramsay's threshold for high quality and excellence. That said, it's safe to say we can trust his opinion on top-of-the-line cookware as much as we can his method for making a good beef Wellington.

In 2016, the chef shared on his YouTube channel that he loves frying pans as a kitchen kit essential because of their "versatility." He recommended chefs and cooks alike use "a high-quality nonstick [frying pan] with a thick, heavy base, which will distribute the heat evenly." The one he used in that video was from Mauviel's M'steel Carbon Steel line — a French brand that costs a pretty penny.

"Look for an oven-proof frying pan with a metal handle if you want to cook like pros by finishing off your dish in the oven ... Just don't forget, when you take it out, the handle will be hot," Ramsay advised.