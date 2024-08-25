One Of Gordon Ramsay's Favorite Frying Pans Is The Definition Of Fancy
Michelin star-awarded chef and global restaurateur Gordon Ramsay is known for his commitment to high culinary standards. Whether he's fierily meticulous on "Hell's Kitchen," serving up harsh realities on "Kitchen Nightmares," or upholding high-level gastronomy on "MasterChef," fans have become accustomed to Ramsay's threshold for high quality and excellence. That said, it's safe to say we can trust his opinion on top-of-the-line cookware as much as we can his method for making a good beef Wellington.
In 2016, the chef shared on his YouTube channel that he loves frying pans as a kitchen kit essential because of their "versatility." He recommended chefs and cooks alike use "a high-quality nonstick [frying pan] with a thick, heavy base, which will distribute the heat evenly." The one he used in that video was from Mauviel's M'steel Carbon Steel line — a French brand that costs a pretty penny.
"Look for an oven-proof frying pan with a metal handle if you want to cook like pros by finishing off your dish in the oven ... Just don't forget, when you take it out, the handle will be hot," Ramsay advised.
Benefits and care of Mauviel's M'steel carbon steel frying pans
Mauviel offers French-made cookware for professional and commercial culinary establishments, as well as everyday home chefs. Its 100% natural carbon steel cookware is a great conductor of even heat, ideal for the various types of cooking a home cook might do, from grilling to sauteing.
Moreover, Mauviel's M'steel Carbon Steel Frying Pans can be used with various cooking appliances — whether gas, induction, or electric. The Gordon Ramsay-approved pans are semi-nonstick if properly seasoned, developing a natural coating over time. The brand recommends removing the pan's protective beeswax coating with hot water, then seasoning the cookware with a flavorless oil twice before cooking with it for the first time.
The M'steel frying pans are oven-safe to 680 degrees Fahrenheit. To prevent scratching the carbon steel base, avoid using metal utensils while cooking. Similarly, Mauviel discourages putting its M'steel pans in the dishwasher or using harsh cleansers and cleaning tools on them. Properly cleaning a dirty carbon steel pan includes scrubbing away what's left over with coarse salt and rinsing the pan with hot water.
HexClad is another of Gordon Ramsay's favorites
The Scottish-born, English-raised chef partnered with HexClad Cookware in 2021. The innovation behind the brand's frying pans implements a patented "hybrid technology" that combines the best properties of cooking with stainless steel and nonstick qualities (per HexClad). Like carbon steel frying pans, HexClad Cookware is compatible with gas, electric, and induction stovetops.
However, unlike Mauviel's carbon steel, HedClad Cookware claims its frying pans are dishwasher safe and can be used with metal utensils (via HexClad). Other benefits of the hybrid pans' are their handles that won't heat on the stovetop and aluminum-made cores for even temperature distribution while cooking hot food. Hexclad frying pans are oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit.
"HexClad stands up to my demands at home and in the studio," Gordon Ramsay noted on the brand's website. "Not only are they beautiful pans, but their hybrid technology cooks to absolute, utter perfection."
Ramsay called HexClad the "Rolls-Royce of pans" in an Instagram post answering the number one question he's asked: What type of pans he uses at home.