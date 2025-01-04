The Simple Step To Maximize Cocoa Flavor For Better Bakes

Whether you're making Texas-style chocolate sheet cake or you want to try out Martha Stewart's brownie hack, there's one simple step you may be missing that takes your chocolate dessert to new heights. To pull the best possible flavor out of your cocoa powder, a technique known as blooming can make all the difference.

The blooming procedure involves adding a hot liquid to powdered cocoa, which brings out depths of flavor that would otherwise remain within the powder's particles. From the gourmet cocoa powder Ina Garten likes best — the Italian brand Pernigotti — to the brands commonly found on supermarket shelves, any cocoa powder benefits from blooming before being incorporated into a baked good. The result is a richly intense chocolatey-ness that you'll find is well worth the small amount of extra effort.

Any hot liquid can be used to bloom cocoa, including hot water or a fat like oil. The best approach is to use a liquid already listed among the ingredients in the recipe you're following. For instance, if you're baking a cake that includes milk in the ingredients, you can heat the milk and use that to bloom your powdered cocoa.