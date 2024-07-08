The Meal That Andrew Zimmern Recounts As His Most Memorable

Andrew Zimmern made a name for himself on the show "Bizarre Foods," and according to the celebrity chef and TV star, one specific dish takes the honor of being the most unforgettable he has ever tried: palolo. "I think the most memorable ones, just by definition, have to be the 'Dr. Seuss foods' that I've eaten," Zimmern told Forbes. "Those are foods that no amount of research that we did, which was voluminous, ever led us to believe that there was a floating coral worm off the coast of Samoa."

A type of bristle marine worm, palolo live inside coral reefs throughout the South Pacific. Twice a year, in October and November during the final quarter of the moon, these worms begin their reproductive cycle. This involves separating their tails from the rest of their bodies. The colorful tails float to the ocean surface and are scooped up by resident Samoans using nets and baskets. The worms are either a blue-green color (female) or a red-brown mix (male).

Samoans enjoy the palolo worm by sauteing it with onions, wrapping it in leaves for grilling, frying it, or simply eating it raw. Zimmern — who is no stranger to sampling international foods — was introduced to the local delicacy when he visited Samoa in Season 2 of "Bizarre Foods," and wrote on his website that the worms taste "like liver fermented in salt water, but that doesn't do the bright blue color very much justice."