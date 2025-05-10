The Type Of Cookies You Should Not Be Freezing

It's a sad — but delicious — fact of life: Some cookies just aren't meant for the freezer, and so they'll have to be eaten within a certain time frame before they start to go stale. "We all know they are the BEST when they are right out of the oven!" Laura Kanya said. Still, to keep them fresh for as long as possible, Kanya recommended storing them at "room temperature in tightly sealed containers."

She told us that the type of cookie also determines how long it can be stored under these conditions. "The more moisture it has, the shorter it will last," she said, whereas drier cookies like salted chocolate shortbread might last an extra day or two. Kanya suggested you have up to three days to eat most non-freezable cookies from their airtight container before they might start to go stale.

If you're nearing the end of a cookie's natural lifespan, there is still plenty you can do to use them up rather than throw them away. Try crumbling them, combining with butter, and turning them into a pie crust, for example — or use them in place of cake to make cookie pops.