Are Cookies Considered Pastries?

Cookies are one of the most iconic sweet treats in the bakery world. With so many different recipes that encompass all kinds of flavors, not to mention the cultural traditions that are attached to baking these specific goodies, cookies are a bakery staple. And while you're likely to find them in a pastry case, are they actually considered pastries? Food Republic spoke to Laura Kanya, the research and development chef at Ann Clark Ltd., to find out.

Most dictionaries define 'pastry' as a baked dough made from a mixture of flour, fat, and water — which kind of sounds like a cookie, right? According to Kanya, "Technically in broad scope[, cookies] are a pastry. But I would really refer to them as baked goods." When you think about it, an official pastry chef is way more likely to be making delicacies like coiled tahini buns or recipes that use phyllo dough or puff pastry, rather than the likes of a humble pastry. According to the expert, "Things that fall into the baked goods category, in my mind, are more approachable in technique and appearance."

While cookies are not quite sophisticated enough to truly earn the title of pastry, they are a great entry into the baking world — and certain recipes still require a bit more finesse, like perfecting the Italian pizzelle cookie. For clarity of advertising, however, try not to lump cookies into the pastry category to avoid confusion — even if they do qualify by dictionary definition.