Pro Tips For Making The Perfect Pizzelle Every Time

Thin, crispy pizzelle are traditional waffle-like Italian cookies that are customarily made around Christmas, as well as for other holidays and celebrations. As more people have discovered these light and tasty cookies, more home bakers have been trying their hand at making them, but getting the hang of the process can take time. Dennis Littley, chef and recipe expert at Ask Chef Dennis, told Food Republic that making these cookies "requires practice and patience," but he had some tips to help your pizzelle turn out perfect every time.

The batter is straightforward, made with eggs, sugar, flour, oil or butter, and flavoring, traditionally licorice-tasting anise seed or extract. When this batter is ready to go, Littley said to make sure the electric pizzelle iron — which looks like a waffle maker — is preheated to the correct temperature (according to the manufacturer's directions) and lightly greased. If the iron isn't hot enough, the pizzelle won't cook properly and may stick. The iron can be greased with oil, shortening (like Crisco), or cooking spray, and even non-stick pizzelle makers can benefit from greasing.

Use about 1 or 2 teaspoons of batter for each pizzelle (experiment to see what amount works best). Littley advised dropping it slightly off-center on the pizzelle form so it spreads evenly when you close the top. Cooking times range from about 30 to 90 seconds, depending on your machine. To avoid burning the pizzelle, Littley said to take them out just when their edges turn golden. Letting each one cool before stacking it on top of the rest will help it stay crisp.