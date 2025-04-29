How Do You Know If Cookie Dough Is Overmixed And How Do You Avoid It?

Making cookie dough from scratch; you might think, "How hard can it be?" But even the most simple-seeming culinary staples carry with them some basic pitfalls, and cookie dough is no exception. One of the quickest ways to run into textural issues is by overbeating the batter. Food Republic spoke with Deana Karim, owner and founder at Good Dee's, to help identify when this error has happened and how to avoid it.

According to Karim, the reason that overmixing creates an issue goes back to baking basics. "Over-mixing develops gluten, especially after flour is added. This is great for bread — not for cookies." When it comes to identifying dough that has tipped the scales into being overmixed before you've even put it in the oven, Karim said there are two textural red flags to look out for. When your dough is overly sticky, pasty, and stretched out, or if it lacks that soft, fluffy texture you expect to find in the mixing bowl, odds are things have gone awry.

If you miss those warnings during the kneading process, you'll likely see the results once the cookies come out of the oven. The signs of a baked cookie that was overmixed, according to Karim, are, "Cookies [that] come out tough, flat, or cakey (depending on the fat-to-flour ratio), they might spread unevenly or not at all, [and they] often have a chewy/rubbery bite when cooled."