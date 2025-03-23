These Tiny Tools Are An Easy & Affordable Solution To Saving Kitchen Storage Space
So you have your dream kitchen, but you're struggling with being able to fit all of your favorite kitchen gadgets and utensils. Or maybe you live in an apartment and you're looking for easy hacks to create more storage space. Whether you're looking to organize your kitchen drawers or you've spent hours dissecting Ina Garten's kitchen organization tips to get your kitchen a little more streamlined, there's no limit to how much useful information is out there to help you. But to get even more advice on how to save both space and money, we spoke to Farook Member, Interior Design Specialist at QS Supplies for his expert opinion. According to Member, grabbing a few packets of Command hooks is the way to get the job done without totally drying out your wallet.
Not only are Command hooks affordable and easy to use, but they're also perfect for those looking to avoid the mess and hassle of using nails or screws. "The possibility of using them with no drilling into the surface makes them most appealing to renters or those who detest marking up walls and cabinets," Member said. So now that you know that Command hooks are useful tools, you may be wondering exactly how you can utilize them. Don't worry — Member gave us some advice on that as well.
Use Command hooks to hang up your utensils
One genius way to use Command hooks is to stick them inside cabinet doors to hang up smaller items in spaces that you might not expect. "One of their most effective uses is for kitchen organization with little tools — measuring cups and spoons can be suspended off the back of cabinet doors, easily accessed while keeping the drawers less congested," Member said.
One of our favorite ideas includes adding your utensils inside the same cabinet where you normally keep items or ingredients that you would use alongside them. So spoons where you keep your cans of sauce, or spatulas where you keep your spices. Think about the most useful cabinet, and go according to function when choosing where to add them.
Create a space for organizing your pot lids
If you're anything like us, your pot and pan lids may cause a headache when you try to figure out how to store them. One creative solution to this common problem is to use your Command hooks to create a makeshift organizer inside one of your cabinets. "Pot lids, which can be obnoxious to position, can be organized in a cabinet by inserting hooks in pairs to be able to stand up straight," Member suggested.
Hang your cutting boards for easier access
If you have limited space for cutting boards, you can store them similarly to how you would hang utensils in your cabinets — this is especially helpful since there are some rules when storing your cutting boards. "Cutting boards are organized in the same fashion, hanging inside the bottom cabinet doors for easy retrieval," Member said.
Additionally, you can consider unused wall space as another area where cutting boards can work. Not only will you save space, but they can double as a decorative element that can warm up your kitchen vibes.
Make a pretty coffee station
If you're a caffeine lover — or even if you just have a ton of mugs that you want to store functionally — utilizing the space under your cabinets or shelves is a no-brainer. And not only that, but it's an easy way to create a unique and pretty coffee station. "Under-cabinet hooks are also convenient to use in order to organize mugs, creating the instant coffee station without occupying counter real estate," Member suggested.
Store your spices for easy access
If you have a ton of spices, it can be hard to figure out exactly where to store them. One idea that Member had was to, of course, utilize the inside of a cabinet door for a convenient place to keep them. "Little pantry food such as spices can be organized in light wire baskets by installing Command hooks inside a pantry door, with ingredients visible in view," Member said. Keep in mind that the baskets don't have to be limited to just spices — any pantry items that can fit in a basket can be kept here, like small tomato paste cans, cabinet-stable condiments, and more.
Keep your cords under control
If you have any kitchen appliances or gadgets that have separate cords, using Command hooks is one way to keep them organized. "A creative utilization is for kitchen cord management — small hooks can be mounted inside a cabinet in order to have the cord wraps in order for appliances while keeping them out of the way," Member said.
Use them to hang your herbs
Have herb pots but don't want to take up too much counter or window sill space in your kitchen? A Command hook can be another useful tool for storing them. "A mini hanging planter for herbs is also achievable by attaching miniature planters beneath shelves or cabinets," Member suggested. Similar to hanging mugs or cutting boards, this herb storage fix can also double as decor.
Command hooks really are an affordable and useful item to keep in your arsenal. "The beauty is the unlimited amount of ways command hooks can be repositioned, which makes it one of the easiest and most effective ways for resolving the problems of little spaces in kitchens," Member said.