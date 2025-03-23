These Tiny Tools Are An Easy & Affordable Solution To Saving Kitchen Storage Space

So you have your dream kitchen, but you're struggling with being able to fit all of your favorite kitchen gadgets and utensils. Or maybe you live in an apartment and you're looking for easy hacks to create more storage space. Whether you're looking to organize your kitchen drawers or you've spent hours dissecting Ina Garten's kitchen organization tips to get your kitchen a little more streamlined, there's no limit to how much useful information is out there to help you. But to get even more advice on how to save both space and money, we spoke to Farook Member, Interior Design Specialist at QS Supplies for his expert opinion. According to Member, grabbing a few packets of Command hooks is the way to get the job done without totally drying out your wallet.

Not only are Command hooks affordable and easy to use, but they're also perfect for those looking to avoid the mess and hassle of using nails or screws. "The possibility of using them with no drilling into the surface makes them most appealing to renters or those who detest marking up walls and cabinets," Member said. So now that you know that Command hooks are useful tools, you may be wondering exactly how you can utilize them. Don't worry — Member gave us some advice on that as well.