Martha Stewart's Genius Tip For Assembling Perfect Banana Cream Pie

The banana cream pie has been around since 1901, and its calling card has always been its simplicity. Flour, eggs, bananas, milk, sugar, cornstarch, salt, heavy cream, and buttery, flaky pie dough — what could be so hard?

Well, actually one thing makes this pie frustratingly challenging to make — namely that the sliced bananas always slip and slide into piles on the custard, rather than sitting in a neat layer. Luckily, Martha Stewart, famed domestic goddess with 100 cookbooks on the horizon, has found a solution (as she always does). Her tip: shingle the bananas.

Shingling, typically known as a term for arranging tiles on the roof of a house, is where a material is layered side-by-side, almost overlapping one another. So when assembling the pie, cut the bananas into thinly sliced discs and wrap them in concentric circles on top of the first tier of custard. Then just repeat! Custard, bananas, custard, bananas, custard, and then pipe your whipped cream on top. The shingling will ensure that the bananas do not slide around, and it creates an aesthetically appealing presentation.