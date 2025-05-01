The Fast Food Fried Chicken Chain That's Trying To Stay Open Since Declaring Bankruptcy

There are an abundance of fried chicken chains across the United States, and one based in New York and New Jersey is struggling to keep its doors open. Sticky's — formerly known as Sticky's Chicken Joint — was one of over a dozen chain restaurants to file for bankruptcy in 2024. It had 10 remaining locations in the two states but shuttered three restaurants, as well as a ghost kitchen, in the past year. Then, in February, all of the remaining restaurants closed. But a recent U.S. Bankruptcy Court ruling may turn all of that around.

A deal was struck in court to allow the chain to sell its assets to Harker Palmer, a private investment firm. The $2 million settlement is expected to prevent Sticky's from moving from Chapter 11 bankruptcy into Chapter 7, and to allow it to resume operations. However, the restaurant will still need to seek approval for a new Chapter 11 bankruptcy plan.