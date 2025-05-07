The Difference Between Coconut Creme And Custard Pie

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Coconut crème pie and coconut custard pie are two distinct desserts that can sometimes be confused with each other. While they're both pies infused with delicious coconut, that's where their similarities end. To learn more about the differences between these two pies, Food Republic spoke to Adriano Zumbo, world-renowned pâtissier.

"The main difference between a coconut crème pie and a coconut custard pie lies primarily in the preparation and the texture," Zumbo said. In fact, their texture is so distinct that even storing them will require different methods (if they last beyond dessert, that is). "Coconut custard pie has a baked custard filling, which sets into a firm, sliceable texture." You can either use pre-made pie crust for this, or you can make your own. You can even go a step further and make your store-bought pie crust taste homemade by brushing it with melted butter and a sprinkle of vanilla sugar.

When it comes to coconut crème pie, on the other hand, there are more steps to the process. "Coconut crème pie is often made with a pudding-like filling that's cooked on the stovetop and then chilled; it tends to be softer and creamier and can also be topped with a layer of fresh whipped cream," Zumbo said. "I also like to add coconut cream powder to the whipped cream for an extra layer of coconutty flavor depth." If you want to go a step further, you can even consider making coconut milk whipped cream for an even more elevated topping. You can also purchase organic coconut milk powder directly from Amazon, and incorporate one to three tablespoons into your whipped cream for a coconut taste.