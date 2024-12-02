Storing Pie Is Not A One Size Fits All Approach

After all the time you've spent carefully crafting your pie, there's nothing worse than having it go bad because you didn't store it properly. To determine the best way to preserve different types of pies, Food Republic turned to Jennifer Boggiss, co-founder and CEO of Heilala Vanilla, who is an expert on all things sweet.

"Fruit pies, like apple and cherry, can sit at room temperature for a day or two, letting their flavors settle," Boggiss noted. "But after that, they should be tucked into the fridge to stay fresh." Just like with refrigerating jams and jellies, you don't need to keep them chilly right away. However, refrigeration still slows the growth of harmful bacteria, and carefully sealing a pie in plastic wrap or tin foil limits its exposure to air. Also, keeping the filling cool helps it to solidify or gel, so it's at a much lower risk of soaking into your crust and turning it soggy.

But you can't store every pie like this. "Custard pies, like pumpkin, [and] cream pies need to be refrigerated right away to keep that creamy texture," Boggiss explained. Given their dairy content, custard pies are at additional risk of potential foodborne illness as the milk or cream goes bad.