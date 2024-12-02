Storing Pie Is Not A One Size Fits All Approach
After all the time you've spent carefully crafting your pie, there's nothing worse than having it go bad because you didn't store it properly. To determine the best way to preserve different types of pies, Food Republic turned to Jennifer Boggiss, co-founder and CEO of Heilala Vanilla, who is an expert on all things sweet.
"Fruit pies, like apple and cherry, can sit at room temperature for a day or two, letting their flavors settle," Boggiss noted. "But after that, they should be tucked into the fridge to stay fresh." Just like with refrigerating jams and jellies, you don't need to keep them chilly right away. However, refrigeration still slows the growth of harmful bacteria, and carefully sealing a pie in plastic wrap or tin foil limits its exposure to air. Also, keeping the filling cool helps it to solidify or gel, so it's at a much lower risk of soaking into your crust and turning it soggy.
But you can't store every pie like this. "Custard pies, like pumpkin, [and] cream pies need to be refrigerated right away to keep that creamy texture," Boggiss explained. Given their dairy content, custard pies are at additional risk of potential foodborne illness as the milk or cream goes bad.
Proper storage techniques for pies
When you store a pie, you're looking to fulfill two key elements: lower its temperature and limit its exposure to air. Fortunately, you probably already have everything you need to fulfill them correctly. As Jennifer Boggiss stated, "A gentle covering with foil helps protect the filling while still letting it breathe." Foil is an important element of protection, but it isn't quite as simple as just wrapping up the top and hoping for the best.
In the fridge, Boggiss' suggestion of a "gentle covering with foil" is extremely important. Like storing lettuce in aluminum foil, doing so controls its exposure to air. This is to help prevent both custard and fruit pies from drying out in the cold, dry environment. While a layer of tin foil is by no means airtight, it still offers enough protection to keep your dessert in good condition for several days as you continue to nibble on it.
Want to keep your pie safe for longer? Freezers make food last longer but pose a new risk: freezer burn. Freezer burn is when food is exposed to air with low humidity and temperature, causing it to dry out and become unpalatable. To prevent this, your pie must be wrapped up as airtight as possible. If you're only looking to save a couple of slices, a large resealable bag is fine. But if your whole pie won't fit into a freezer bag (which is still your best option), you'll want to tightly encase it in plastic wrap before adding a layer of tin foil to keep the wrap tight and provide extra insulation. And keep in mind that, while fruit pies have a better chance of retaining an appetizing texture after being frozen, custard and cream pie filling will separate.