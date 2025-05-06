This Simple Prep Mistake Could Be Ruining Your Meatloaf

An easy meatloaf recipe is a dinnertime classic — but without the right guidance, preparing even the most tried and true dish can falter from time to time. Food Republic spoke to Dennis Littley, chef and recipe expert at Ask Chef Dennis, who shed some light on the dos and don'ts for perfecting meatloaf. Surprisingly, while ingredients are essential, how the meat is shaped sets a good meatloaf apart from a great one.

"When it comes to making a great meatloaf, how you mix and shape it really matters," Littley shared. The key is being mindful of how much you mix and shape the meat. Littley advised, "You want to mix the ingredients gently and shape the loaf loosely[,] because overmixing or packing it too tightly can give you a dense, rubbery result instead of a tender, juicy loaf." Oddly enough, combining ingredients to make a meatloaf is similar to what bakers say about overmixing a cake batter, which can create a tough cake — the flavors may be drastically different, but the same rules apply concerning a meatloaf's texture.

According to the expert, "Overworking the meat can push all the air out, and that's what keeps a meatloaf from feeling heavy." The goal is to combine all of your ingredients (just enough) and gently press the mix into the baking pan or foil before baking. To perfect this mixing method, Littley suggested using your hands — this trick carefully combines your ingredients without "over-compressing the meat." Sure, it's a little messy, but that's the price we pay for excellent meatloaf.