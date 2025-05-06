The Canned Ingredient To Use In Place Of Eggs For A Richer Cake
Eggs are a crucial part of baking, used most often to bring structure and cohesion to cakes, cookies, brownies, and more. However, issues like allergies and dietary restrictions –– not to mention skyrocketing prices –– have led many people to avoid including eggs in their baked goods. Luckily, there are numerous fantastic egg substitutes that can be employed when making sweet treats from scratch. If you're looking for an inexpensive canned ingredient that will get the job done, look no further than sweetened condensed milk. Thick and sweet like syrup, condensed milk has the perfect texture for bringing the right kind of body to any cake. But don't just take our word for it: Food Republic spoke to Dragonfly Cakes CEO Odette D'Aniello about why a can of condensed milk is ideal for egg-free baking.
To D'Aniello, sweetened condensed milk is "one of those pantry staples that punches way above its weight when you're looking for simple, foolproof desserts." She continued, "It's amazing because it plays multiple roles at once: It sweetens the batter, locks in moisture, and adds a rich, almost custardy texture." When using condensed milk to replace eggs in a recipe, you can easily swap each egg required for ¼ cup of the canned milk. Since it's essentially just a can of concentrated dairy, sweetened condensed milk "has enough protein to provide a little structure, kind of like an egg would," D'Aniello explained.
How to use sweetened condensed milk for moist egg-free cakes
The concept of using canned condensed milk to craft delicious desserts is far from being novel. "Sweetened condensed milk is a staple in Filipino baking," baking expert Odette D'Aniello informed us. "I use it all the time to make quick and easy Filipino desserts like Cassava Cake or Sweet Rice Biko." It's an ingredient that is prized in many baking traditions, not only because of its rich taste and silky texture, but because of its incredible shelf stability. "The cans can sit in the pantry without refrigeration while they remain unopened, just waiting for the perfect rainy day," she said. Sweetened condensed milk is a fantastic ingredient for turning store-bought cake mix into a moist gourmet dessert, and can also be the key to making exceptional mug cakes in an instant.
Unlike eggs, condensed milk can add structure to a mug cake "without the risk of turning rubbery in the microwave." However, the addition of sweetened condensed milk to any cake batter requires a couple of adjustments elsewhere in the process. Since the canned milk already comes sweetened, D'Aniello suggested cutting back on the quantity of sugar specified in your recipe. "A good rule of thumb is to reduce the sugar by about half if you're adding a full can of sweetened condensed milk," she said. D'Aniello also noted that "you also might not need as much liquid because the condensed milk acts as both a sweetener and a liquid ingredient."