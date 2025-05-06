The Canned Ingredient To Use In Place Of Eggs For A Richer Cake

Eggs are a crucial part of baking, used most often to bring structure and cohesion to cakes, cookies, brownies, and more. However, issues like allergies and dietary restrictions –– not to mention skyrocketing prices –– have led many people to avoid including eggs in their baked goods. Luckily, there are numerous fantastic egg substitutes that can be employed when making sweet treats from scratch. If you're looking for an inexpensive canned ingredient that will get the job done, look no further than sweetened condensed milk. Thick and sweet like syrup, condensed milk has the perfect texture for bringing the right kind of body to any cake. But don't just take our word for it: Food Republic spoke to Dragonfly Cakes CEO Odette D'Aniello about why a can of condensed milk is ideal for egg-free baking.

To D'Aniello, sweetened condensed milk is "one of those pantry staples that punches way above its weight when you're looking for simple, foolproof desserts." She continued, "It's amazing because it plays multiple roles at once: It sweetens the batter, locks in moisture, and adds a rich, almost custardy texture." When using condensed milk to replace eggs in a recipe, you can easily swap each egg required for ¼ cup of the canned milk. Since it's essentially just a can of concentrated dairy, sweetened condensed milk "has enough protein to provide a little structure, kind of like an egg would," D'Aniello explained.