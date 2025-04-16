Turn Your Store-Bought Cake Mix Into A Moist Gourmet Dessert With One Canned Ingredient

Sweetened condensed milk can take boxed cake mix to the next level — but only if you know how to strike the right balance. Specifically, chef-instructor Kierin Baldwin warns against being heavy-handed with your secret ingredient. "Sweetened condensed milk should be used sparingly because it contains a significant amount of sugar," she said. "Boxed cake mixes are already formulated to be quite sweet and moist, so there's only so much richer or sweeter they can get before becoming cloying or overly dense and sticky."

If you do happen to go overboard on sweetness, you can balance your cake out by skipping a traditional frosting and topping it with whipped cream and fresh fruit or a citrusy glaze to add brightness. On the other hand, if the sweetened condensed flavor doesn't come through as much as you'd hoped, you can use drizzle your boxed cake mix with condensed milk for next-level texture and extra creamy sweetness.

Forgot to pick up a can of sweetened condensed milk on your last grocery run? You're in luck: making sweetened condensed milk at home couldn't be easier. You could also substitute sweetened condensed milk with another canned good, such as cream of coconut, which pairs perfectly with coconut or tropical-flavored cake mixes.