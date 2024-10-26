Cinnamon Is The Secret Spice That Your Chili Deserves
We all know that cinnamon is a vital ingredient to French toast and the perfect addition atop a chai tea latte, but what if it was also the secret to superior chili? Whether you are making a homemade chili recipe in your slow cooker or heating up a canned version, simply toss half a teaspoon of ground cinnamon into the whole pot of chili. The spice will provide even more warmth to this cozy dish, and it doesn't add an overwhelming hotness that makes you cry every time you take a bite.
A Reddit thread discussing this unique chili supplement reveals that many people reach for cinnamon every time they whip up this meal. One user says, "I've been doing this since I was a kid," (via Reddit) and another adds, "When I use cinnamon in savory dishes, it is always an unmeasurable amount. Think of a dash, pinch, or smidgen" (via Reddit).
But if you want to add even more cinnamon to your chili, look into some other types of chili; Cincinnati chili works especially well, as it holds a much sweeter flavor profile (cinnamon, cloves, allspice, and cocoa powder are common features of this variation).
Additional ingredients to give your chili a kick
Along with cinnamon, there are other unexpected additions that can elevate your chili to the next level. If you crave savory more often than sweet, you can always scoop several spoonfuls of jarred salsa into canned chili (chunky or bean-free both work, depending on your preference). The salsa's spicy ingredients complement those already present in the chili; plus, the vegetables in the salsa perk up anything that might have dulled down in the simmering process. For even more heat, adorn the top of your finished chili with fresh jalapeños.
Have some leftover lager in the fridge? Throw it into your chili! Using beer as the liquid base — instead of water or stock — packs even more flavor into the dish. Another drink to consider adding is a cup of freshly brewed coffee (or espresso powder), which will richen the taste and introduce an earthy quality to the meal.
Finally, if you are a fan of the television series "The Office," you undoubtedly remember the scene when Kevin (played by Brian Baumgartner) brings in his famous chili during the 2009 episode titled "Casual Friday." What's special about his recipe is that he undercooks the onions and toasts his own ancho chiles. But if you attempt this, just make sure not to accidentally drop the pot on the floor like Kevin did.