Cinnamon Is The Secret Spice That Your Chili Deserves

We all know that cinnamon is a vital ingredient to French toast and the perfect addition atop a chai tea latte, but what if it was also the secret to superior chili? Whether you are making a homemade chili recipe in your slow cooker or heating up a canned version, simply toss half a teaspoon of ground cinnamon into the whole pot of chili. The spice will provide even more warmth to this cozy dish, and it doesn't add an overwhelming hotness that makes you cry every time you take a bite.

A Reddit thread discussing this unique chili supplement reveals that many people reach for cinnamon every time they whip up this meal. One user says, "I've been doing this since I was a kid," (via Reddit) and another adds, "When I use cinnamon in savory dishes, it is always an unmeasurable amount. Think of a dash, pinch, or smidgen" (via Reddit).

But if you want to add even more cinnamon to your chili, look into some other types of chili; Cincinnati chili works especially well, as it holds a much sweeter flavor profile (cinnamon, cloves, allspice, and cocoa powder are common features of this variation).