What Is A Daughter Sauce And How Does It Differ From A Mother Sauce?

Back in the 1800s, a chef named Marie-Antoine Carême set down a foundation for French cuisine in his book "L'Art de la Cuisine Française au Dix-Neuvième Siècle" — in the work, he compiled a list of four essential sauces, designated the mother sauces. Carême, who cooked for European royalty, wrote books on gastronomy and helped establish the culinary arts in France, presented these four requisite sauces as progenitors of countless others. They were velouté, béchamel, allemande, and espagnole.

Nearly a century later in 1903, Auguste Escoffier, another renowned French chef, disagreed. He expanded the mother sauce designation to include hollandaise and sauce tomate. At the same time, he believed that allemande was merely a modification of velouté — so instead, he moved allemande to the extensive list of daughter sauces. Escoffier's five are still considered the mother sauces in modern times.

Daughter sauces, also sometimes called sister sauces, are variations on these five. They're made by adding extra ingredients and seasonings to the mother sauce foundation (which is why Escoffier dethroned allemande since it is merely velouté with liaison, a thickening agent of egg yolks and heavy cream). So before you can understand the daughters, you have to master the mother sauces.