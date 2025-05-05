Elevate Deviled Eggs With This Simple Butter Boost
It's little wonder that the quintessential appetizer is a classic deviled egg. It is handheld, delicious, and (perhaps best of all) easy to prep beforehand for a party. However, if you really want to get one up on the Joneses, you need to know how to best elevate your recipe. Sure, you could be like Jacques Pépin and brown your deviled eggs, or you could take a page from Alex Guarnaschelli and use unconventional ingredients. However, to find out how to really take things to a new level and impress even the staunchest of in-laws, Food Republic spoke to Nelson Serrano-Bahri, chef and Director of Innovation at the American Egg Board, for his best tips. His advice? Turn to butter. And let's be real: when does butter not improve just about everything?
"Butter introduces a luxurious mouthfeel and subtle flavor depth, especially when whipped into the yolks at room temperature," Serrano-Bahri specified, adding that softened butter will "achieve a richer, creamier, and silkier texture." However, he noted that there is a catch. "Butter may firm up slightly upon refrigeration, potentially making your filling slightly stiffer when chilled."
That puts a damper on things if you are trying to prep in advance. His suggestion? Cut the butter with something else. "Butter can be blended with mayonnaise or crème fraîche to prevent overly firm fillings after refrigeration," he explained. This will allow you to get that creamy mouthfeel without your apps turning into little hockey pucks in the fridge.
Get the most from your deviled eggs with added texture
So, now you have got the creamiest, dreamiest filling imaginable for your deviled eggs. Nelson Serrano-Bahri said that you can take things even further. After all, deviled eggs — even ones that have the silkiest mouthfeel imaginable — can be a little one-note when it comes to texture. Sure, the egg white gives you a little bite, but it is still quite soft.
Serrano-Bahri's advice? Be the change you want to see: add texture yourself. "I love a crunchy garnish to add texture contrast with a deviled egg. Try crispy fried shallots, toasted seeds, or some sweeter toppings like toasted candy pecans."
The world is your metaphorical oyster when it comes to additions. Deviled eggs are a blank canvas, perfect for you to experiment with — pile on some crumbled bacon, add a drizzle of chili crunch, or mince your favorite vegetable medley and sprinkle a little on top. Shake a little of McCormick's Everything Bagel seasoning on there (which you can buy in bulk from Amazon). Layer freshness with heat by slicing some jalapeños on your yolk mix. Want crunch without the spice? Radish works well here, too. Love cheese? Crush up some cheese sticks and add a pinch to each. Go forth. Live your wildest deviled egg dreams.