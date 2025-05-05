Elevate Deviled Eggs With This Simple Butter Boost

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's little wonder that the quintessential appetizer is a classic deviled egg. It is handheld, delicious, and (perhaps best of all) easy to prep beforehand for a party. However, if you really want to get one up on the Joneses, you need to know how to best elevate your recipe. Sure, you could be like Jacques Pépin and brown your deviled eggs, or you could take a page from Alex Guarnaschelli and use unconventional ingredients. However, to find out how to really take things to a new level and impress even the staunchest of in-laws, Food Republic spoke to Nelson Serrano-Bahri, chef and Director of Innovation at the American Egg Board, for his best tips. His advice? Turn to butter. And let's be real: when does butter not improve just about everything?

"Butter introduces a luxurious mouthfeel and subtle flavor depth, especially when whipped into the yolks at room temperature," Serrano-Bahri specified, adding that softened butter will "achieve a richer, creamier, and silkier texture." However, he noted that there is a catch. "Butter may firm up slightly upon refrigeration, potentially making your filling slightly stiffer when chilled."

That puts a damper on things if you are trying to prep in advance. His suggestion? Cut the butter with something else. "Butter can be blended with mayonnaise or crème fraîche to prevent overly firm fillings after refrigeration," he explained. This will allow you to get that creamy mouthfeel without your apps turning into little hockey pucks in the fridge.