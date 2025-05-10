Are Cruise Drink Packages Really Worth The Cost?

Cruises are like floating cities in the middle of huge bodies of water, with each line offering something a little different for travelers. While it is good etiquette to attend the dinner in the main dining room on your first night for many cruises, after that, your time is your own to spend doing whatever you like — and for many, that includes vacation drinking. But you might be wondering if a drink package is worth the additional cost to add on; after all, they can get pricey. Food Republic spoke to travel expert Steve Griswold, owner of Pixie Vacations, and he had some insight to share.

"The thing that's not great about drink packages on cruises is everyone on the reservation has to get the drink package," Griswold said, explaining that drink packages are set up this way "because the cruise line does not want one person paying for the drink package and then getting drinks for everyone else for free." For Griswold personally, it is not worth it, because his wife does not drink. "No mocktails or coffees are going to add up to like $100 a day," he added.

Your situation might be different, though. If you and everyone on your reservation plan to tipple large quantities of premium alcoholic beverages — tropical cocktails like mai tais and piña coladas included — then you will likely get your money's worth from the drink package add-ons.