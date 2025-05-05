One Of South Carolina's Top BBQ Spots Is Run By An Award-Winning Pitmaster

Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ has become a South Carolina institution, a testament to its founder's journey from a small-town pitmaster to a nationally recognized, James Beard Award-winning chef. Scott's story began in Hemingway, South Carolina, where, at the age of 11, he took on the challenge of cooking his first whole hog at his family's convenience store. This early experience started a lifelong passion, and over the years, he perfected his skills, transforming his family's operation into a global barbecue destination.

In 2017, Scott's career saw a big, lasting change when he partnered with restaurateur Nick Pihakis to found the first Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ in Charleston, South Carolina. The restaurant rapidly gained notoriety for its signature dish, which is whole hog barbecue that is slow-smoked over hardwood coals and finished with Scott's vinegar-based sauce. In 2018, Scott's unwavering commitment to his craft earned him the prestigious James Beard Foundation Award for Best Chef: Southeast. This accolade not only recognized his exceptional barbecue skills but also acknowledged his broader contributions to the culinary world, including his dedication to promoting equity, sustainability, and community engagement.

The success of Rodney Scott's Charleston location paved the way for expansion, with additional restaurants opening in Birmingham, Alabama, and Atlanta, Georgia. His dedication to preserving traditional whole hog barbecue methods and maintaining high-quality standards has garnered widespread acclaim, including a feature on Netflix's "Chef's Table: BBQ" series.