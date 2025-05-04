Why You're Better Off Leaving One Classic Steak Sauce On The Shelf

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While making a homemade steak sauce is easy enough (especially if you save those steak drippings), sometimes you just want the convenience of store-bought. The issue is, with so many steak sauces to choose from, it can be hard to figure out which one is the best — or, just as importantly, which one is the worst. Fortunately for you, we've done the hard work — and ate all the steak — in order to get you some definitive answers on which sauce you should skip ... once and for all.

Food Republic's taste-tester ranked eight steak sauces and discovered one product that they felt would be better off left on the shelf: Heinz 57 Sauce. While this orange-hued condiment doesn't look like a traditional steak sauce, Heinz does advertise it as such, stating that it's "unequaled by any other steak sauce" (per Heinz).

Unfortunately, not only did our testers disagree, but after looking into the ingredients, we think you could do better for yourself — and your steak. For example, the ingredient list has high fructose corn syrup as the second ingredient, meaning it's the second most used ingredient in the recipe. It also lists other preservatives, showing that it's mainly a highly processed product, which some may object to. Reviews across the internet also claim that it's too sweet (probably because of that second ingredient), without any complexity expected from a good steak sauce. On a barbecue forum, many claimed they'd rather have ketchup than Heinz 57 (via The BBQ Brethren). While steak sauce is a highly personal choice (and plenty of people love this one), this sauce can be improved.