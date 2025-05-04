The Game-Changing Step You Can't Skip When Preparing Boxed Cake Mix

If you've already sifted your boxed cake mix and are still left with a lumpy batter, the problem might lie elsewhere. One common culprit is using cold ingredients. Cold eggs don't incorporate as smoothly into the batter and could even cause the fat in the mix to seize up, creating a grainy, lumpy texture. To avoid this, always use room temperature eggs and water when preparing boxed cake mix for a fluffier, more bakery-worthy bite.

Another common mistake is dumping all of your dry cake mix into the wet ingredients at once, causing pockets of cake mix that aren't mixed in. For a smoother batter, gradually add your cake mix in small increments, stirring as you go, and use a whisk or electric mixer to break up any stubborn clumps that a spoon might miss. But don't overdo it — while undermixing could leave clumps, overmixing develops the gluten too much, leading to a tough or chewy cake.

And though it may seem like boxed cake mix can last forever, its shelf life is actually about 18 months. You can still use it past its best-by date if there's no sign of mold or an off smell, but older mixes are more prone to clumping due to moisture entering the package. If you notice clumps before you even start baking, try sifting the mix a second time — or better yet, start fresh with a new box for best results.