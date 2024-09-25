Pulled Pork Is The Burrito Filling You Might Not Have Thought About

Pulled pork is one of the most versatile leftovers around. Whether smoked, sous vide, or simmered all day, there's always more shredded deliciousness than needed, but not everyone may be excited about eating barbecue sandwiches all week. However, with just a few additional ingredients, you can transform it into melty Cuban sandwiches, tacos, nachos, pizza, or burritos.

The last option, burritos, is a great, easy, and filling way to repurpose leftovers, no matter how you prepared your tender pulled pork. If the meat was already tossed in barbecue sauce, you can go all out and roll it up with prepared sides and fresh rice. Coleslaw, baked beans, pork, and white rice in a warm tortilla make a great start. For extra flavor, substitute dirty rice for white rice, and grate some smoked cheese — maybe a nice Gouda — over it.

If you went the slow-cooker route, reheat the pork in the oven with a high-heat broil, then finish it with a squeeze of lime, a sprinkle of salt, and chopped cilantro to create crispy pork, which would pair perfectly with yellow rice, black beans, salsa, Colby cheese, and more. If you want to combine barbecue with Mexican flavors, try using your pulled pork in a birria-style burrito. Add extra cheese, skip veggies that don't handle heat well (like lettuce or fresh pico de gallo), and griddle the burrito after rolling it for a melty, crunchy option. Serve it with a side of the birria broth for dipping.