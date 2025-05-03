4 Under $4: The Cheapest Starbucks Drinks Cost The Same & Can Satisfy Everyone's Taste Buds

Who doesn't love heading to a coffee shop to treat yourself to a bit of midday caffeinated pick-me-up? However, buying an expensive latte can add up quickly. That's why Food Republic did the work to determine the three most affordable drinks at Starbucks, so you can enjoy a yummy drink without overspending. Just keep in mind that prices will vary depending on location, so always check before you buy.

These four drinks are an espresso double shot, a grande cafe misto, a venti hot tea (or grande iced), and a grande steamed apple juice. For starters, the first on the list is ordering a double shot hot or on ice, which costs $2.95 before tax. These small but mighty shots feature 150 milligrams of caffeine perfect for an energy boost. Secondly, we have a grande cafe misto (coffee with steamed milk). This costs $3.65 before tax. Starbucks offers different roasts in their coffee as well for no change in cost.

The third option at Starbucks is a venti tea, which comes in at $3.95. When it comes to tea, Starbucks offers a wide variety, such as Royal English breakfast tea, Emperor's Cloud and Mist (a green tea), Mint Majesty, Earl Grey, Chai, and Chamomile Mint Blossom. Mint Majesty is the only caffeine-free choice perfect for those looking to reduce their daily intake while still enjoying a revitalizing drink.

Rounding out number four is a grande steamed apple juice for $3.75. This kid-friendly beverage is 100% juice that gives warm apple cider vibes and steers clear of caffeine.