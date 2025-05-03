4 Under $4: The Cheapest Starbucks Drinks Cost The Same & Can Satisfy Everyone's Taste Buds
Who doesn't love heading to a coffee shop to treat yourself to a bit of midday caffeinated pick-me-up? However, buying an expensive latte can add up quickly. That's why Food Republic did the work to determine the three most affordable drinks at Starbucks, so you can enjoy a yummy drink without overspending. Just keep in mind that prices will vary depending on location, so always check before you buy.
These four drinks are an espresso double shot, a grande cafe misto, a venti hot tea (or grande iced), and a grande steamed apple juice. For starters, the first on the list is ordering a double shot hot or on ice, which costs $2.95 before tax. These small but mighty shots feature 150 milligrams of caffeine perfect for an energy boost. Secondly, we have a grande cafe misto (coffee with steamed milk). This costs $3.65 before tax. Starbucks offers different roasts in their coffee as well for no change in cost.
The third option at Starbucks is a venti tea, which comes in at $3.95. When it comes to tea, Starbucks offers a wide variety, such as Royal English breakfast tea, Emperor's Cloud and Mist (a green tea), Mint Majesty, Earl Grey, Chai, and Chamomile Mint Blossom. Mint Majesty is the only caffeine-free choice perfect for those looking to reduce their daily intake while still enjoying a revitalizing drink.
Rounding out number four is a grande steamed apple juice for $3.75. This kid-friendly beverage is 100% juice that gives warm apple cider vibes and steers clear of caffeine.
How to customize each affordable drink order
While these drinks might not be right off Starbucks' new Spring menu, they are still delish and affordable. When ordering the double shot, ask for some whipped cream on top, which is usually free of charge, keeping you below the $4 mark. As for ordering it iced, take the espresso home and use whatever milk you currently have in your fridge. Just like specific Starbucks mobile order hacks allow you to get your favorite drink for a bit less, so does this trick, which is to use your favorite milk (at home) to pour over the shots to create your version of an iced latte.
There are a couple of choices for customizing the cafe misto. One is to choose a different roast of coffee like blonde (light roasts), Pike's Place (medium roast), or a dark roast. Instead of dairy, try coconut, almond, or oat milk (since Starbucks is finally giving customers a break on non-dairy milk), which cuts the upcharge. Each provides different subtle notes to help curate your perfect cup of joe.
As for tea orders, try adding a sweetener to create a diverse flavor profile. Some sweeteners are free, like honey or sugar packets. Stir some into hot tea to bring out the fruity, delicate flavors and provide a subtle, pleasant sweetness. Using honey pairs well with the spices in chai for a scrumptious warming treat. As for iced, the iced black, passion tango, or green teas come out to around $3.95 for a grande if you'd rather have an icy, refreshing sip.