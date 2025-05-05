The Easy Trick To Getting Rid Of Cooking Odors Once And For All

If you followed this flour tip for the crispiest fried fish and ended up with a delicious dinner, you undoubtedly also ended up with a stinky kitchen. Fish, garlic, and even perfectly roasted asparagus can make your cooking space malodorous, long after the dishes have been washed and put away. But there's an easy trick for getting rid of those nasty cooking smells: Simmer a pot filled with a bit of vinegar (vinegar can also be used to clean the stove). Food Republic spoke to Ryan Knoll, cleaning expert and founder of Tidy Casa, a professional home cleaning service based in sunny Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona, and he agreed: "Straight vinegar gets the job done."

But he did admit that straight vinegar isn't the most relaxing thing to smell after a long, smoky cook session in the kitchen either. "Where's the lavender? Am I right?" he joked. That's why he recommended "tossing in citrus peels, like lemon or orange, a couple of cinnamon sticks, or fresh rosemary" into the vinegar as well, to add a more pleasant scent to the acidity. "You still get the cleaning power, but with a scent that says 'cozy kitchen' instead of 'science lab.'"